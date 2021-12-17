Sheng Siong is having a special 3-day in-store sale with $78 Martell and 1-for-1 deals

Need to stock up for your upcoming Christmas parties? You're in luck because Sheng Siong is having a special three-day in-store sale from today (Dec 17) till Sunday (Dec 19).

Some of the items up for grabs include three boxes of bubble tea ice cream for $18.80 (U.P. three for $38.70), a packet of scallion pancakes for $2.65 (U.P. $3.55) and one-for-one Pantene shampoo and conditioner.

If you're planning on getting some booze for your Christmas gatherings, Sheng Siong is also selling bottles of Martell for $78 (U.P. $107) and bottles of Singleton for $59 (U.P. $98.90). There will also be a buy-two-get-one-free promotion on Leo lager beer (U.P. $3.50).

PHOTO: Facebook/Sheng Siong Supermarket

PHOTO: Facebook/Sheng Siong Supermarket

Deal ends: Dec 19

