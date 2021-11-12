Sheng Siong offering special deals including 1-for-1 on selected items till Nov 14

Need to stock up on groceries? Sheng Siong has got you covered.

To mark 11.11, the supermarket chain will be having special in-store promotions till Sunday (Nov 14), where you can grab items for at the special prices of $1.11 and $11.11.

Items up for grabs include an Algo storage box for $11.11 (U.P. $19.90) and Nong Shim cup noodles priced at $1.11 (U.P. $1.60).

Sheng Siong will also be having one-for-one promotions on a a variety of items ranging from snacks such as Merci chocolates (U.P. $16.50) to everyday necessities like Head & Shoulders shampoo (U.P. $12.85)

PHOTO: Sheng Siong

Do note that each customer is limited to only three of each product per transaction, unless otherwise stated. No exchanges are allowed.

Check out more of the deals available on Sheng Siong's website.

Deal ends: Nov 14 (while stocks last!)

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.