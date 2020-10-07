Shine bright like a diamond: Where to get bespoke jewellery in Singapore

Want to bedazzle with your own bespoke creation designed by the finest jewellers in Singapore?

These days, coloured gemstones are rising in popularity, especially among the modern generation, while diamonds are still (some) girls’ best friend.

Whether you’re looking for an elegant, budget-friendly accent for your everyday look or a special engagement ring , you can find it in our curated list of esteemed jewellery brands.

LivLov Fine Jewellery

I remember carving leaves for the first time four years ago and it took me countless times to get it right. I was always... Posted by LivLov Fine Jewelry on Sunday, September 20, 2020

If there’s anyone who understands sentiments well, it’s LivLov Fine Jewellery. To create the perfect bespoke engagement or wedding ring, sit down for a chat with Singaporean founder and maker Ang Xuemin in her cosy studio before she delves into an intricate creative process to design your dream ring.

Incorporating elements of romanticism and whimsical nature inspirations, each unique piece is handcrafted and inlaid with one-of-a-kind gemstones as representations of love.

LivLov Fine Jewellery is located at 22 Lor 21A Geylang, Singapore 388431. Open Mon-Fri 2pm-5pm.

Caratell

Helmed by husband-and-wife team Michael Koh and Achillea Teng, award-winning brand Caratell produces distinctive styles of jewellery using 18-karat gold and quality selections of coloured gems.

Their passion even sees them personally questing for unusual gemstones in remote mines, before handcrafting beautiful pieces in their Singapore-based atelier.

Whether you want a piece modelled after the ocean or something avant-garde, Caratell is sure to deliver with ingenuity and meticulous workmanship.

Caratell is located at 20 Handy Road #01-01, Singapore 229236, p. +65 6251 2292. Open Mon-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11.30am-9pm.

MADLY Gems

There is no right or wrong, just what you love! Value is always subjective; both of these exceptional, gem-quality green... Posted by Madly Gems on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Be dazzled by colours galore with MADLY Gems and their bewitching array of gemstones. Known for bold, astonishing designs, this jeweler is the perfect choice for unconventional brides to seek out unique engagement or wedding rings.

Their bespoke process is a conscientious and fun journey that begins with a get-to-know session on gemstones – from sapphires and spinels to rarities like alexandrite and colour-changing stones – and ends with a custom design sketch of a soon-to-be-crafted piece.

MADLY Gems is located at 72 Seng Poh Rd, #01-63, Singapore 160072, p. +65 6650 1544. Open daily from 10.30am-7pm.

Tessellate.co

Intricately designed and made with real natural diamonds, we offer attainable luxury pieces for the everyday modern... Posted by Tessellate.Co on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Just like memories, jewellery can last a lifetime, especially with Tessellate.co. Beautiful and affordable, their bespoke collection is made up of a wide variety of gems for you to choose from.

Unique options include teal, morganites for a subtle lustre, and bi-coloured stones.

If you’re new to the gemstone scene or prefer to do a little research beforehand, Tessellate.co offers non-obligatory viewing appointments to get a sense of the piece you desire and even a quick price quote based on a brief description of it.

Tessellate.co is located at 501 Orchard Road #02-14 Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880, p. +65 8751 2335 . Open daily from 11.30am-8.30pm.

Calla Lily

Little doorways to heaven! A perfect pop of colour! Be lifted high with bright, cheerful pinks! #colours #spinels #gemstonejewelry #joyful #callalilysg #callalilyfinejewellers Posted by Calla Lily Fine Jewellers on Sunday, September 20, 2020

For bespoke pieces with flair and personality, Calla Lily is the one to go for. Founded by highly sought-after jeweller Emily Tan, a fiery spirit every bit as eclectic as her brand and a graduate gemologist of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), customers are welcome to be daring with their ideas.

Their gorgeous variety of gemstones are procured from all over the world, from Brazil and Columbia to Tanzania and Myanmar. Popular shades include royal blue sapphires, neon-orange mandarin garnets, and vivid-green emeralds.

Calla Lily is located at 56 Eng Hoon Street #01-56, Singapore 160056, p. +65 9772 9392. Open Mon-Sat 10.30am-7pm.

Facets Singapore

When did you last clean your jewellery? We recommend an annual professional clean of your pieces so that any dirt,... Posted by Facets Singapore on Monday, September 14, 2020

With 40 years of experience under their belt, this family-run diamond wholesaler devotes themselves to sourcing out polished diamonds with their team of GIA-trained professionals.

Once you’e made your selection, the process shifts over to their in-house team of designers to create your bespoke piece – be it wedding bands, pendants, or even tennis bracelets.

Facets Singapore also strives to do their part for the environment with NParks Singapore’s’ ‘plant a tropical hardwood tree’ scheme for every sold diamond above two carats.

Facets Singapore is located at 545 Orchard Road, Far East Shopping Centre #11-05, Singapore 238882, p. +65 6235 1724 . Open Mon & Weds-Fri 10.30am-5.30pm, Sat 11am-1.30pm.

Curious Creatures

A remake of our best seller, the hexagon hoops have transformed. Introducing Octo. We know you’d be well acquainted soon. Posted by Curious Creatures on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Celebrate milestones and stories in life with Curious Creatures ’ demi-fine pieces. Created for the modern everyday woman in simple mixes of shapes, colours, and stacks, their bespoke section encourages you to play around with their semi-precious gemstones and geometric shapes.

After planning out your dream design with founder Larissa Tan, who’ll quell your excitement with progress updates, watch as the nitty-gritty details transform into a quaint piece of jewellery.

Curious Creatures is located at 333 Kreta Ayer Road, 03-21, Singapore 080333, p. +65 8799 2017. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm-7pm. Fridays and Saturdays are by appointment only.

Rachel P Jewels

Graceful lavender hue with auspicious blessings of natural Jade is the perfect gift for someone you love. 🎁... Posted by Rachel P Jewels on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Coming from family-run business Blue Diamonds, second generation jeweller Rachel Pang took the leap to establish Rachel P Jewels to offer bespoke jewellery for the modern generation.

Bringing together fine gemstones from across the world, traditional craftsmanship, and new-age inspirations, you can customise the engagement ring or bejewelled tennis bracelet of your dreams.

And to round off their impeccable customer care, after-sales service ensures that your jewellery’s shine will be preserved.

Rachel P Jewels is located at 304 Orchard Road, Lucky Plaza #03-51, Singapore 238863, p. +65 6738 9269 . Open Mon-Fri 11am-6.30pm, Sat 11am-5pm.

Simone Jewels

Jewels are more than just external adornments, they channel your inner fabulosity. Be FABULOUS, cause you are truly worth it! #BOMBSHELLbySIMONE #simonejewels #simonehighjewellery #fabulouswomen Posted by SIMONE JEWELS on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Named as Singapore’s Top 10 Designers for three consecutive years, it’s no wonder Simone Ng has a list of high-profile clientele seeking her services.

Simone Jewels takes care to handpick top-grade diamonds of E-F colour with VVS quality and optimal coloured gemstones based on their cut, rarity, and quality.

The road to a perfect bespoken piece is meticulous – it starts with a private consultation on gems, techniques and styles, and conceptualised sketches before going into the hands of skilled craftsmen.

Simone Jewels is strictly by appointment only, location will be disclosed after booking .

Monica Vinader

GOLD is our favourite colour, and you? https://bit.ly/3jffDAx Posted by Monica Vinader on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Nothing says personal like a customised engraving on top of putting together your bespoken piece with gems or birthstones of your choice.

British brand Monica Vinader leans more towards a chic style without over-extravagant frills. Fancy a pendant charm? Choose between sterling silver, 18 carat gold vermeil or 18 carat rose gold vermeil and jazz it up with jewels or engravings.

The latter comes at no cost and customers are free to mark their name, zodiac, or even doodle something personalised on their jewellery.

Monica Vinader Singapore is located at 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, #B1-09, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6509 6568 . Open daily 11am-11pm.

