Shio and Sato by MasterChef Singapore finalist to close Centrepoint store in April 2026

After several months of operating at The Centrepoint, Shio and Sato announced they will be shuttering the store in April next year.

Founders of the bakery, MasterChef Singapore finalist Genevieve Lee and food influencer Seth Lui, broke the news in an Instagram post on Dec 9.

"Shio and Sato has always been a pop-up concept since our first event at Takashimaya, and then several pop-ups that we've had," explained Seth.

"Similarly, The Centrepoint has always been a one-year project for us. It is coming to the end of this one year in April 2026."

Genevieve added that they hope fans of their shio pans (Japanese-style salted butter rolls) can show them a final round of support at this store before its official last day on April 26.

"Come by in these last few months, get as many shio pans as you want, try all our new flavours that we will continuously be doing all the way up to the end date," she said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shio and Sato for more details.

Genevieve, who started sourdough doughnut brand Sourbombe five years ago, dropped hints last September that she was working on a new venture.

The following month, she launched Shio and Sato's first pop-up at Takashimaya.

Although it was supposed to run for only two weeks, high demand and hour-long queues for the baked goods led Genevieve and her team to extend the duration of the pop-up to one month.

They also had two other pop-ups at ice cream parlour Tom's Palette and bistro cafe Tree Storey at The Star Vista, each lasting three to four weeks. In between these, they did pre-orders for their shio pans.

In May, they opened their The Centrepoint pop-up store.

Some of Shio and Sato's popular flavours are Sea Salt, Kombu, and Green Chilli Onion.

Gen's shio pan story

In a video on the bakery's Instagram page, Genevieve shared that her obsession with shio pans started after she had a kombu-flavoured shio pan from a local bakery.

"I was just so addicted to it. So, as with everything, when I like something, especially if it is food, I always try to recreate it myself," she shared.

After several rounds of research and development, as well as help from her fellow baker friends, she perfected her shio pan recipe — crispy on the outside, moist and chewy on the inside.

Over the past year, Genevieve introduced a variety of flavours such as ice cream shio pan during the collaboration with Tom's Palette, chicken floss bak kwa shio pan, and most recently, the panettone shio pan for Christmas.

[[nid:722455]]

melissateo@asiaone.com