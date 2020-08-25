Shop at Changi Airport online, tax- and duty-free

Now you can shop online tax- and duty-free, without passing through the physical gates at Changi Airport.

iShopChangi has launched its seven-week shopping campaign on its website, with weekly deals for electronics, beauty items, and its wines and spirits.

Expect vouchers, rewards and redemptions, with discounts of up to 60 per cent on select products on Thursdays.

Here are some deals we spotted:

In addition, shoppers can get a further 10 per cent off their first purchase with the code "FIRST10" and enjoy free delivery in Singapore with a minimum of $59 spent on selected brands. Terms and conditions apply.

Promotion ends: Oct 11

