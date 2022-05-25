Shop these sunglasses worn by your favourite Korean celebs

Whenever we dissect celeb style, ranging from anything from their dramatic red carpet gowns to their basic-but-chic airport fashion, we also focus on their clothing.

Accessories, especially sunglasses, are unsung heroes that are often overlooked. In fact, sunglasses do more than just shield our eyes from the damaging UV rays that cause signs of ageing (crow’s feet, anyone?). They also serve as embellishing pieces that can elevate any look for any situation.

In light of our recent craze for all things Korean, we spotted some sunglasses that look super cool on our favourite Korean celebs. To cop these stylish looks, keep on scrolling.

Jennie - Lesyeuxdenini 02, $635, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: Instagram/@jennierubyjane, Gentle Monster

This list wouldn’t be complete without Jennie. As part of her latest collab with Gentle Monster, Jennie is seen sporting an opulent piece from her Jentle Garden collection that sees an oval-shaped metal frame adorned with crystal stones on the frame front.

Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal, $610, Celine

PHOTO: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m, Celine

If you’ve been following Lisa on Instagram, then you would know that the star has been spotted in this pair of shades in a lot of her posts — and we can definitely see why she loves wearing them. Boasting a universally flattering design, it adds a touch of class to your look, and it’s bold enough to make a statement.

Medusa Biggie Butterfly Sunglasses, $389, Versace

PHOTO: Instagram/@jessicah_o, Versace

Prefer something that’s a little more classic? Peep Versace’s butterfly-shaped square sunglasses as seen on Korean rapper, Jessi.

The star, who recently garnered more popularity with her song ‘Zoom’, opts for a more casual look with her red and black outfit, accessorised with her the Medusa Biggie Butterfly Sunglasses that boasts a simple yet bold design that’s inspired by ’90s hip-hop culture and is very befitting for Jessi’s usual style.

Moon Square Sunglasses, $930, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Instagram/@_mariahwasa, Louis Vuitton

Large, oversized rectangular frames with tinted lenses are a must-have in any summer wardrobe. Not only does it complement most face shapes, but it also brings drama to any look.

Kirsten_C1, USD 238 (S$330.69), Carin

PHOTO: Netflix/Carin

Jeon Yeo-bin who plays the role Hong Cha-young in the latest hit series, Vincenzo, looks very much like a badass lawyer with this pair of solid black shades on from Carin.

The star, usually seen sporting a slew of suits to work in the show, pulls off this pair of shades effortlessly with a pastel pink co-ord that still manages to exude her strong and fierce persona.

Her 01 Square-Frame Sunglasses, USD 259, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: Farfetch

If you’ve just started binge-watching Oh My Ladylord, then you would’ve probably remembered this iconic scene where Nana was spotted in an Audrey Hepburn inspired look that came with the whole getup including the bun, the pearl necklace, and an LBD.

But if there’s one thing we can’t stop gushing over about, it’d have to be the pair of shades that she was wearing that completed her whole look. While the original pair (Her 01 square-frame Sunglasses) is currently out of stock, you’ll be able to find something similar from Gentle Monster. Take, for instance, the Dreamer 17 01 square sunglasses.

Retro Sunglasses, USD 311, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Farfetch

Ji-Ah keeps it cool and classy in Penthouse by pairing her light pastel outfit with a pair of black acetate retro sunglasses from Saint Laurent. Blending the best of both worlds, the pair of sunnies comes with tinted lenses and a tortoiseshell effect that gives it a unique touch to its design.

Rectangular Sunglasses, $600, from Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Seohyun’s fashionable wardrobe in Private Lives is both eye-catching and enviable. This pair of oversized sunnies in a classic black frame by Chanel features see-through sides and the brand’s iconic double C logo, making it a stylish and standout design.

Team Birdie Sunglasses, price to be confirmed, Honghol

PHOTO: Honghol

Seo Ye Ji’s fabulous OOTDs in It’s Okay Not To Be Okay were definitely one of the key reasons we were glued to our computer screens. The above pair of round cat-eye sunglasses, coupled with the fascinator and mismatched earrings, piled on the drama for Ye Ji’s outfit.

Ambush - Zip Tie C1, USD 350, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: Gentle Monster

We should have surmised from episode 1 that Crash Landing On You was going to serve us some serious fashion looks when Son Ye-jin sported these unconventional clear sunglasses from Gentle Monster.

This shield design was created in collaboration with the Japanese label, Ambush, and is made with 100 per cent UV protective lenses. The pair also comes with a metallic logo accessory that can be affixed to the temple.

Her T1, USD 259 (S$375.47), Gentle Monster

PHOTO: Gentle Monster

Son was nothing short of looking and being an unapologetic #girlboss. Here, she sported an oversized square tortoiseshell iteration from Gentle Monster. It is part of the 2020 New Flatba series and made with nylon lenses from Zeiss. The rose gold bullet-shaped details at the corners also brought an understated quality too.

Solo 01, USD 249, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: JTBC/Gentle Monster

Kwon Nara played the romantic rival against Kim Da-mi as they two vied for Park Seo-joon in Itaewon Class. Together with her styling, this rounded Gentle Monster pair cemented her presence in the popular series. This pair also belongs to the 2020 New Flatba series and is crafted with Zeiss lenses.

East Moon 01, USD 259, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: JTBC/Gentle Monster

This Gentle Monster sunnies seemed to be very well-loved by Park Min-young’s character in Her Private Life as it was seen on multiple episodes. It has a simple yet clean silhouette that makes it versatile to style while making the wearer look fierce but not unapproachable.

This article was first published in Her World Online.