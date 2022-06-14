The shopDisney Singapore online store has officially launched

Singaporean Disney fans will now have a one-stop shop to get all their limited edition collectables, homeware, fashion and more as The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has launched its flagship e-commerce destination shopDisney in Singapore.

shopDisney is the official home of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel merchandise and features a range of collectables, adult fashion and accessories, home, stationery, gifts, toys and baby and more. It also carries popular and limited edition collections such as the Disney x COACH collection too.

PHOTO: Disney

The first collection on shopDisney Singapore went live at 8am on June 14, 2022 and featured a curated full range of products including must-have merchandise from the Disney Parks Shop, home and living times like mugs and bowls and global collections and collectables like the limited edition doll sets and nuiMOs plush toys.

PHOTO: Disney

In addition, fans can also get their hands on fashion and accessories like Doctor Strange and Thor t-shirts and merchandise inspired by the latest movies and Disney+ series such as Turning Red, Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder and Hawkeye.

PHOTO: Disney

Fans can check out shopDisney's official website here.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.