Shopee promo codes and credit card discounts (June 2021)

Let’s be honest, working from home (WFH) is great and social distancing is important, given the reality of what we are facing right now. But every so often, boredom strikes.

Thankfully, the Internet is a wonderful thing, especially in the time of Coronavirus (Covid-19). Apart from Netflix and YouTube, a few clicks can get you piping hot food, groceries for the week and that fancy top, which you had your eyes on (since forever) delivered right to your doorstep. And what better place to get your online shopping done than at Shopee?

Almost everything that you could possibly think of and want can be found here. From gaming consoles to home cleaning supplies, health supplements, groceries and even squeaky toys for your furbaby, they have it all.

Apart from items sold by sellers in Singapore, they also have a plethora of items by sellers in China. This means that you get your stuff for cheap, and also enjoy free international shipping (no minimum spend required) for most items.

So, if you’re looking to get some bargains on your next online shopping escapade (for days when WFH gets to you), here’s a list of Shopee promo codes you can use.

Shopee 6.6 sale

Shopee is going all out from June 6 to July 7 for the Great Singapore Sale. During this period, check the website and app for various ongoing promotions and deals, which includes:

28 per cent cashback

Daily free bubble tea at 12pm

Up to 70 per cent off on categories such as Electronics and Home Appliances, and from top sellers like Samsung, Dibea and many more

Storewide sale of up to 80 per cent

Giveaways at 12pm, 6pm and 10pm

Take note of the following time slots during this period, which will be loaded with various deals:

10am – 11am and 4pm – 5pm: $0.30 Hot Deals

1pm – 2pm and 6pm – 7pm: $0.10 Flash Deals Relay

11am – 12pm: Shopee Supermarket Rush Hour

9pm – 10pm: Stay Home Essentials Hour

11pm – 12am: Last Chance Rush Hour, featuring discounts of up to 70 per cent on bestsellers

Citibank credit card promo codes Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $20 off with minimum spend of $150 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Available on: – June 5, 2021, 12am – June 6, 2021, 12am, 12pm, 8pm All users $12 off with a minimum spend of $120 Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Available on: June 6, 2021, 12am, 12pm, 8pm All users $10 off with a minimum spend of $80 (Sundays only) No promo code needed Dec 26, 2021 One redemption per account every Sunday Existing users $8 off with minimum spend of $16 required CITINEW8 June 30, 2021 One time use only New users 10per cent off, capped at $4 CITITEN4 June 30, 2021 One redemption per account per month Existing users

DBS credit card promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $20 off, minimum spend of $150 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 5, 2021, 12pm All users $10 off, minimum spend of $120 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 6, 2021, 12am, 12pm, 8pm All users $10 off, minimum spend of $100 required (Thursday only) No promo code needed June 24, 2021 Limited redemptions one redemption per account every Thursday Existing users

HSBC credit ard promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $12 off, minimum spend of $120 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 5, 2021, 12am All users $10 off with minimum spend of $100 required (Friday only) No promo code needed Dec 31, 2021 Limited redemptions one redemption per account every Friday Existing users

Maybank credit card promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $15 off, minimum spend of $120 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 5, 2021, 12am All users Existing users get $5 off, minimum spend of $60 required (Saturday only) No promo code needed June 26, 2021 Limited redemptions one redemption per account every Saturday Existing users

OCBC credit card promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $20 off, minimum spend of $150 required Collect voucher here 6 June 2021 Claim on June 5, 2021, 12pm All users $15 off, minimum spend of $120 required Collect voucher here 6 June 2021 Claim on June 6, 2021 All users Existing users get $6 off, minimum spend of $60 required No promo code needed June 13, 2021 One redemption per day Existing users

Standard Chartered credit card promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $6 off with a minimum spend of $60 (Tuesday only) No promo code needed Dec 28, 2021 Limited redemptions one redemption per account every Tuesday Existing users

UOB credit card promo codes

Details Promo Code Expiry Date Remarks User Type $15 off, minimum spend of $120 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 6, 2021 Existing UOB ONE users $20 off, minimum spend of $150 required Collect voucher here June 6, 2021 Claim on June 5, 2021, 12am, 12pm, 8pm All users $8 off, minimum spend of $16 required UOBNEW8 Dec 31, 2021 One time use only New users $4 off, minimum spend of $40 UOB4OFF Dec 31, 2021 One redemption per account per month Existing users $5 off, minimum spend of $60 required Collect voucher here Dec 29, 2021 One redemption per account per day Existing users $6 off, minimum spend of $60 on S-Mart required Collect voucher here Dec 31, 2021 One redemption per account per month Existing UOB ONE users $8 off, minimum spend of $80 on S-Mart required Collect voucher here Dec 31, 2021 One redemption per account every month Existing users

