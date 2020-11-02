Shopping at a heartland sex store in Singapore can be a pleasurable experience

PHOTO: Unsplash
cheong wen xuan
Her World Online

It looks like a convenience store along the quiet corridor.

Walk in and you'll hear the catchy K-pop tunes playing in the background.

You're drawn to the towering display of neatly stocked shelves between the narrow aisles, and the walls where metal brackets groaned beneath the weight of merchandise, in the well-lit space.

A convenience store, it is not.

Take a closer look at the colourful packaging of adult toys, and you'll see that this is an adult emporium and showroom.

Located in the heartland, it's tucked away in a secluded wing on the first level of the grand old dame that is Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre - home to old and new trades from traditional medicinal halls, snack shops and small offices.

With no store signage, this is a departure from the neon-lit adult shops that are usually located at high-rental addresses in downtown locations.

Today, a handful of adult showroom-stores can be found in unassuming corners in the heartlands, from Upper Serangoon Road and Paya Lebar to Ubi Crescent.

NO POOR COUSIN

The brick-and-mortar showroom-shops display as big a product collection as their web stores, from Bluetooth dildos, app-enabled vibrators to Fleshlights and more, in all shapes, colours and sizes.

One can touch, feel and poke at the stores before purchase.

Caryl Ang, senior marketing and PR executive for Cherryaffairs.com, which has a showroom-store at Ubi Crescent, tells Her World:

"The downtown areas are quite saturated with adult shops, thus our location away from it. Here, we see mainly couples or guys in their 20s to 40s. Half of the men who visit our shop alone are looking for couple-play merchandise."

It's business as usual on a Friday afternoon at the shop with no signage in Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

A female sales assistant answers a delivery request on the phone, just as a male customer in his 20s strolls in.

Ten minutes in, an attentive staff asks: "Would you like to know more?"

He shows you the texture, make, durability and functions - as if you're shopping for an earpiece in an electronics shop.

He proceeds around the shelves to a brightly lit room with pink walls that stocks premium merchandise.

The shopping experience is equally friendly at the no-frills Cherryaffairs.com at Ubi Crescent, where the salesgirl rattles off the functions of the vibrators proficiently.

While downtown stores also rely on walk-in sales, the showroom-stores, like Cherryaffairs.com, Onedesire.sg at Burn Road along Upper Paya Lebar, and the store at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre, let customers book a time slot for private viewing.

Caryl adds: "The showroom-store creates a more reliable experience and privacy for customers.

We often have male customers enquiring about female toys, and they learn more about their partners' pleasure through the face-to-face shopping process."

This article was first published in Her World Online.

More about
sex retail Lifestyle shopping

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES