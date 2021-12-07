Short hair is back: Get inspired by Kim Lim, Jung Ho-yeon and other celebs

If you've been meeting up with your long-lost friends (it's been two years since we last met!), you would have noticed and been surprised that so many ladies snipped their long tresses for shorter hair in the past year.

Or maybe, you yourself recently got a haircut at the salon and decided it's just easier to live with short hairstyles through this pandemic.

After all, if you're pretty much working from home, you may have your long tresses tied in a bun or ponytail for the most part.

However, that causes undue and long hours of stress on the hairline and may cause hair loss, tension headaches, or migraines. Shorter hairstyles can help you ditch the topknot bun, ease the strain on your scalp, and are altogether easier to maintain between washes.

Here, take short hairstyle cues from celebrities in the likes of Jeanette Aw, Kim Lim, and Shin Min-ah with trendy short hairstyles:

Kim Lim

PHOTO: Instagram/kimlimhl

If you follow local celebrity news, you would definitely be familiar with Kim Lim – the 30-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman, Peter Lim. Just barely over a year ago, Lim sported flowing long locks that cascaded down her back.

When 2021 came, she ditched the tresses for a mid-length long hairstyle which ended around her collarbones, before going way higher for a middle-parted short bob that ended at her chin. Her fresh look captured many fans, who left Instagram comments praising her new look.

How to maintain this look? On your busy work-from-home days, keep your fringe out of your face with a half-up ponytail. You might just want to get a butterfly clip from Daiso to go easy on the tension on your hairline!

Jeanette Aw

PHOTO: Instagram/jeanetteaw

If you’re a fringe and bangs kind of girl, look to Jeanette Aw for your hair inspo. The local actress turned director and baker (she wears many hats!) has oscillated between long, medium, and shorter length hairstyles throughout her career.

Some valuable hair tips you can take away from her hair journey? The way she manages her ‘growing out’ phase.

If you’re transiting between a short to medium-length hairstyle and are stuck in that awkward growing out period, scroll through Jeanette’s feed to check out the many ways she manages her hair – with perms, layers, a low ponytail, a braid, or a simple scarf for headband.

Jung Ho-yeon

PHOTO: Instagram/hoooooyeony

You will definitely recognise this South Korean model turned actress, Ho-yeon Jung, in her unmistakable messy and curly short bob hairstyle that she donned in Netflix’s global hit, Squid Game.

However, the 24-year-old model used to sport long, black locks that reached her waist. So, how has she been adapting to and growing out her short hairstyle which she cut for Squid Game? Ho-yeon has, for the most part, embraced this messy and curly short bob.

While off duty, she secures her fringe in a half-up ponytail. While on photoshoots, she parts her hair to the side for a wet, slick look. Otherwise, she embraces accessories such as daisy hairbands, Gossip Girl-esque hairbands, and scarves.

Shin Min-ah

PHOTO: Instagram/illusomina

You may have loved her long and classy hairstyle in Netflix’s K-drama, Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

While it does seem like the 37-year-old South Korean actress has always been sporting the same side swept long bangs and long hair look for years now, Shin Min-ah had short hair in 2019 while filming the K-drama, Chief of Staff.

In the drama, Min-ah had long fringe that came down to her chin – a look which she dropped after the filming for her signature bangs.

Seo Ye-ji

PHOTO: Instagram/seoyeajiluv

Fans of Netflix’s hit 2020 rom-com K-drama, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay will remember how South Korean actress Seo Ye-ji (who played Ko Mun Yeong) got her short hair.

In episode seven of the series, Ko Mun Yeong found her way back to her castle-like childhood home where she was plagued by nightmares of her mother coming after her and brushing her long hair.

In a bid to escape from her past, she grabbed a pair of fabric shears and snipped her hair off.

In real life, actress Seo Ye-ji managed her shorter look with curls, caps, a tousle, mess, and lots of attitude that she’s known for.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.