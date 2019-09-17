Should you be your own boss? Read this first

PHOTO: Pixabay
Karen Fong
CLEO Singapore

Being your own boss sounds glamourous, right? And it looks good on your resume and LinkedIn profile too. Just think about all the fabulous role models we have here in Singapore.

Singaporean women have started their own fashion companies, run businesses out of their HDB flats or created gorgeous cakes and promote them via Instagram. Being your own boss looks great. Also Singapore is a great environment for start-ups, here's just a few reasons why.

Of course looking easy doesn't mean it actually IS easy. Striking out on your own is stressful, and there's no guarantee your business will be succesful. Also, it's A LOT of hardwork, whether you're looking to be a freelance accountant or a baker.

Just 22, but her start-up already made $25 million in 8 months

  • Open gallery
    The ShopBack founding team (clockwise from top): Henry Chan, Joel Leong, Bryan Chua, Lai Shanru, Samantha Soh and Derrick Goh. The Singapore startup that offers a “novel approach to online shopping in Asia” – providing users cashback when they shop at affiliated online stores – is looking to tap into the US$60 million e-commerce market that is South-east Asia

  • Open gallery
    The team won two Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (SITF) awards - a gold for Best Start-up (Growth Stage) and a silver for Best Innovative Info Comm Products (Consumers) - at the SITF Awards 2015 ceremony last Thursday.

  • Open gallery
    The feat is remarkable as ShopBack is only a year old, but has already expanded into Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

  • Open gallery
    The company, which has generated $25 million in sales from January to August this year, offers shoppers cashback on their online store purchases, rewarding customers with commissions it receives from merchant partners like UK fashion and beauty giant Asos and holiday booking site Agoda.

  • Open gallery
    Ms Soh's advice or budding entrepreneurs: "The secret is to focus. Concentrate on the skills you're good at, and don't focus on your inexperience. There are many opportunities out there for you, and you have to grab them while you're young."

Says Stanley Tan owner of Windflower Florist, "You have to work even harder than anyone, that means working way beyond eight hours and you've got to be constantly be on your toes. The good thing about being your own boss is that I have something to call my own. When I look at what I've built, along with the people who had crossed paths and came together to build Windflower with me, that sense of satisfaction and achievement is amazing."

It's worth weighing the pros and cons of being your own boss before you quit your job and strike out on your own. Here are a few things to consider if you're looking to make this kind of career change.

PRO: YOU CAN SEE THE PROFITS YOU MAKE IMMEDIATELY

Because you are the business, any money you make is visible right away in your bank account. This is great because at least psychologically you can see the rewards of your hard work immediately, but also consider…

CON: A LOT OF YOUR OWN MONEY IS PROBABLY INVESTED IN THE BUSINESS

Any small business owner will tell you that turning a profit in your first year is very unlikely and so for awhile — especially if you have overheads like rent, or employees — money might be quite tight.

PRO: WORK-LIFE BALANCE MIGHT ACTUALLY BECOME A REALITY

Because it’s your business, you can dictate the kind of hours or style of working that you prefer. While this doesn’t necessarily mean you can decide to work only four hours a day (see next point), it does mean you can work from home if you want, or take a longer break in the afternoon to run errands and then work those hours again in the evening.

CON: YOUR CUSTOMERS, CLIENTS AND EVEN EMPLOYEES ARE YOUR BOSS(ES)

Because you need the business/money, it’s not possible to be picky when it comes to clients and in some cases, anyone that you have to work with. There’s also greater responsibility when you hire people since their salaries depend on you.

PRO: IT'S A GREAT WAY TO BOOST YOUR OWN CONFIDENCE

Being your own boss means you do everything the way you want to. Whether that’s how you deal with client or plan strategy. That means banking on your own knowledge of your business and how to work it to your advantage. That’s a very powerful thing.

CON: IT'S EASY TO GET LAZY

When you’ve got no government, it’s easy to get lax and forget that working for yourself requires just as much commitment as a 9-to-5 job — especially if you want to be succesful.

Even if you have a flexi schedule, it’s important to put in the hard work of finding clients, or working on your website, or doing whatever it takes to make your business sustainable.

ARE YOU YOUR OWN BOSS?

Bumble, the woman-first social networking app, will be holding a Bumble Bizz pitch competition, which awards women-led businesses across six Asia Pacific countries (Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand and the Philippines) with US$5,000 (S$6,876) grants.

One winner will be announced from each country. “For us at Bumble, this is about providing opportunities for women entrepreneurs and opening up more pathways to success for them, while also encouraging them to make the first move with their business ventures,” said Bumble APAC Marketing Director, Michelle Battersby.

Grant recipients will be flown to Sydney next month for the inaugural APAC Bumble Bizz Summit, and Liv Lo Golding will be repping Singapore there.

Applications for the Bumble Bizz pitch competition is now open and will close at 10am on Friday, 27 September 2019. To join, download the Bumble app and create a Bizz profile.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle Tips

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES