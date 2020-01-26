Should you negotiate with your child? Here's what every parent should know

Should you negotiate with your child? This is the issue that parents sometimes grapple with.

First things first - some issues have no room for discussion. For example, your child is never allowed to open medicine bottles or run across a busy road.

But there is a potential for negotiation in other areas of conflict.

For example, forcing her to wear a red T-shirt when she loves the green one will simply leave both of you frustrated.

Once you try negotiating with her, you'll find it's easier than you think, and you'll like the results.

Try these negotiation strategies:

STATE YOUR POSITION CLEARLY

Instead of pulling rank - "You'll do what I tell you because I'm the parent and you're the child" - give your child reasons.

After all, you can force her to come with you to Grandma's party, but you can't force her to be in a good mood there.

If you explain, for instance, that Grandma will be happy if she attends, that there will be plenty to eat, and that her cousins will be there, she's more likely to co-operate.

HEAR HER SIDE OF THE STORY