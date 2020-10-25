Should you tailor or rent your wedding suit?

Now that the wedding venue has been booked and the table seating has been arranged, the big question still awaits – should you buy or rent your suit? To help you make a more considered choice, here are five factors that you should take note of before deciding.

1. Budget

PHOTO: Pexels

This is undoubtedly the most important factor when making your decision. Naturally, renting a suit is the cheaper option as opposed to tailoring one.

Suit rentals in Singapore generally start from about $200 and increase in price based on customisation and brands. Branded suits might cost you $500 and above for a single day rental.

On the flip side, when tailoring your own suit, there are two general approaches; made-to-measure (MTM) and bespoke. Simply put, MTM is pre-cut and adjusted according to your measurements, while bespoke creates the suit from scratch.

As you would expect, an MTM suit would cost you less than that of a bespoke. In Singapore, an average MTM suit could cost you $500 and above, while a bespoke suit would be accompanied with a four-figure price tag.

However, if you happen to be overseas, do check out their prices. In cities such as Bangkok, an MTM suit could cost you the price of renting one in Singapore.

2. Fit and comfort

These days, rental companies are able to temporarily alter the suits to provide a better fit. This certainly makes for a strong argument for renting a suit.

However, no matter how well-altered the rented suit is, it’s probably not going to fit as well as a tailored one, be it MTM or bespoke. On that note, because a bespoke suit’s cloth is cut and sewn according to your body’s measurements, it’s definitely going to fit even better than an MTM suit.

But that comfort and fit come with a price tag, so be sure to consider your options carefully.

3. Subsequent use of said suit

PHOTO: Pexels

If you foresee that you’re not going to be using the suit again, the verdict is pretty clear – rent it. But if you foresee having to attend events in the future that will require you to suit up, it's probably worth it to invest in a tailored one.

Tip: To get more mileage of your tailored suit, go for a more classic cut in subtle colours. After all, your wedding photos are likely to end up on social media, and you wouldn't want people noticing that you’re wearing the exact same suit to attend their wedding.

4. Aesthetics

If you’re particular about the details, you might want to consider tailoring your suit. That gives you a lot more room to explore and experiment with different styles and cuttings.

But if notch lapels and suit vents aren’t terms you’re familiar with, then a suit rental may be quite an appealing choice. Albeit limited, suit rentals do offer a range of customisation options such as cuff links, ties and pocket squares.

5. Time

PHOTO: Pexels

Aside from budget, another imperative factor to consider is the amount of time you have. Rentals can take approximately a week or two to be ready. MTM suits can take about a month or two and you’ll probably have to head down once or twice for fittings.

Bespoke, however, is a different ball game altogether.

A bespoke suit itself takes many fittings, and even more so if there are any changes in body measurements between fittings.

As such, ensure that you give yourself ample time before the wedding and consult your tailor on how long it’ll take for the suit to be ready.

If you’re shedding pounds and pumping iron for the big day, the final suit should be collected about a month before the wedding.

With all that said and done, there are many factors that go into deciding between a rental and a purchase. By considering these few factors, it’ll aid you in making a more informed decision for your big day. After all, you’re likely going to be walking around and taking lots of pictures in that suit.

You don’t want to regret your decision when the wedding photos come out, do you?

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.