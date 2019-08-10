Shoulder dystocia during childbirth: What is it and how it affects your baby

Imagine you're in the delivery room, in prime position. In a short while, you'll meet your precious little one who's been in the oven for the past 9 months!

Then suddenly, your doctor tells you to stop pushing!

This can happen if you're experiencing shoulder dystocia. You might be asking yourself "is labour not stressful, enough?"

However, this is an unpredictable medical emergency that's uncommon, and can happen to anyone! Here's a breakdown of what it is and what you can do if it happens to you.

WHAT IS SHOULDER DYSTOCIA

So to explain what is shoulder dystocia and when does it occur, it's important to understand the labour process (if you aren't already familiar).

In a nutshell, there are four stages of labour:

Cervix opening (increased contraction rate)

Getting ready to push to deliver the baby

One last push to get the placenta out

Postpartum changes

The medical emergency can happen during the second stage-preparing yourself to push and deliver the baby.

There's normally a pause after the baby's head is born and just before the body comes out.