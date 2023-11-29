Is this SIA business class flight worth $16k? 'Definitely not' says YouTuber, despite enjoying the food and 'God-tier' entertainment

Singapore Airlines is one of the pride and joys of our little red dot, especially since it's been crowned the world's best airline.

But how much is a business class seat for a six hours and thirty-five minutes flight from New York to Frankfurt worth?

22-year-old Canadian YouTuber Eric Struk decided to find out for himself and uploaded a video of his experience on Nov 26.

He shared that the cheapest ticket he managed to find for this particular route was US$2,985 (S$3,970).

The most expensive? A staggering US$12,384 (S$16,468).

At the end of the video, Eric gave his verdict on whether the cost was worth it.

Easy check-in process and lounge access

Before even boarding the plane, Eric's flight was already off to a good start during the check-in process as there was a special line dedicated for the collection of boarding pass.

He noted that the airport terminal and Singapore Airlines desk in New York was "extremely busy", but as the business class lines were empty, he breezed through the crowd effortlessly.

However, even though he had priority lanes for the security checks, he still found himself stuck in a long line.

After that, he went to explore the lounges that come with a business class ticket.

Eric was given access to two lounges — the Primeclass Lounge and Maharaja Lounge.

But he found these a little disappointing as compared to the "unreal" ones that his credit cards could get him — Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse and the American Express Centurion.

Massive seats, ginormous tray table, and 'God-tier' inflight entertainment

Eric's first impression of the business class seats were that they were "massive", with plenty of legroom.

He shared that this was his second time flying business class and the first time he ever did so was with Air Canada.

And compared to that, these seats were "two times bigger".

"The seat itself is insanely comfortable, there is tonnes of room, tonnes of things that I still need to explore," he added.

Other things that he discovered were full-sized over-ear headphones, a panel with a full-sized power outlets, slippers, as well as plenty of storage.

One thing that really blew Eric away was the tray table, which he described as "one of the biggest [he] had ever seen on a plane".

"This tray table is ginormous, it is literally huge."

He also described the inflight entertainment as "God-tier", as he enjoyed it on the "massive" screen.

"I can fully understand why everyone calls Singapore Airlines the world's best airline," he praised.

The only small complaint he had, however, was with the angle of the window seat.

"When it comes to the comfort of the seat, it is perfect, but when it comes to the layout, it is a little bit strange," he shared.

"For example, if you want to put your legs up, you're at this weird 45 degree angle and your head is kind of stuck against the [side of the seat], which isn't the most comfy."

He explained that the supposed reason for this design was to make sleeping more comfortable.

So, was it really the case?

Eric admitted that as compared to his business class experience on Air Canada, it was much better, stating that it was the first time he'd ever managed to sleep on a plane.

He also said that the bed was "just fine" but may not be ideal for someone who needs a super comfy or soft bed.

Some of the best food he has ever had

Food-wise, Eric shared that there were plenty of different options to choose from.

And even better — there was an extensive alcohol list with champagne, cocktails and white wine.

Prior to getting his meal, Eric was served a bowl of nuts and a white wine from France that supposedly cost over US$200 per bottle

For the main course, he ordered the braised beef cheek with red wine sauce.

"It was one of the best things that I have ever tasted," he praised.

As for dessert, he had the option of getting either a coffee cake or ice cream and he chose the ice cream.

"It was totally worth it," he said happily.

So, is the price of the ticket worth it?

"So now, should you pay for this flight at US$12,000? Definitely not," Eric concluded at the end of the video.

Granted, Eric noted that the price of the flight was largely dependent on the date of travel whether it was peak season.

He clarified, however, that he did not pay for his flight in cash but instead did so with miles.

"But if you can find it in the US$2,000 to US$3,000 range and want to make it a special event, I think the experience is totally worth it."

