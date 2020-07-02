SIA cabin crew share their travel-inspired recipes to curb wanderlust

You can now whip up a legit Shakshuka and pretend you’re in Turkey, with these cabin crew-approved recipes.

You might know SIA cabin crew for their exceptional poise and impeccable grooming. But did you know that the long-serving ones are food connoisseurs too?

After all, they have been to many parts of the world, and exposed to various cultures much more than the average twice-yearly traveller – pre-covid, of course. So when it comes to travel and food recommendations, you can safely trust them on that.

With Covid-19 still lurking, there’s no sight as to when unbridled leisure travel might resume.

To make up for your missed holiday(s), you could binge watch K-dramas or Netflix, watch free international musicals online, or go for 101 virtual museum tours, but don’t forget about ~food~ – it is, after all, a key part of every travel experience.

Here, four SIA cabin crew put forth their favourite tried-and-tested recipes that are inspired by their travels.

Featuring Middle Eastern Shakshuka, Cantonese-style pan-fried tofu with prawns, Sydney-inspired energy balls, and Japan-influenced turmeric chicken, these dishes – complete with wine pairing suggestions, if you wish – may very well satisfy your wanderlust and cravings at the same time.

Shakshuka (Middle East)

Recipe contributed by: Inflight manager and air sommelier Mitchelle Chua Seok Hoon