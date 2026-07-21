SIA warns against phishing scam in 'KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw' emails

Received an email about a "KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw"?

Before you jump in to take part, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has warned that these are fraudulent emails that falsely claim to be part of its frequent flyer rewards programme.

In an advisory posted to Facebook on Tuesday (July 21), SIA advised customers to be cautious of phishing emails claiming to be from the airline, urging them not to disclose any personal data or click on any links from unverified sources, nor open any attachments contained.

"If you have received one of these emails, please delete it immediately," the airline said, encouraging those who have already responded or provided any personal information to report the incident to the police, secure their bank accounts and to change their passwords if they have been disclosed.

While SIA does organise giveaways, lucky draws and contests periodically and require winners to furnish their information for verification purposes, the airline said that all contact will be carried out by SIA staff whose emails will come from singaporeair.com.sg.

The national carrier also emphasised that it would never ask for information such as passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), credit card pins, remote access to devices or payment to claim a prize.

Customers who are unsure of the authenticity of any messages purporting to be from SIA can contact the airline directly for assistance, it added.

AsiaOne has reached out to SIA for more information.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com