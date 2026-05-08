SIA to launch Madrid flights from October, boost services across Europe

It will soon be easier to get to Europe aboard Singapore's national carrier.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching flights to Madrid starting Oct 26, it said in a statement on Friday (May 8).

This new service will operate five times a week using the Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft via a connection in Barcelona.

The airline said that it will restructure services between Singapore and Barcelona — which currently operate twice a week — for the new route.

Madrid is SIA's 15th destination in Europe and its second in Spain.

Known for its vibrant culture, world-class museums and landmarks such as the Royal Palace of Madrid, the Spanish capital is also a business and financial hub for the region.

More frequent flights to other European cities

SIA will also up the frequency of its flights to London Gatwick, Milan, Munich and Manchester, it said.

Starting Oct 25, the airline will increase frequencies between Singapore and London Gatwick from thrice a week to daily.

With this change, SIA will offer two daily services to the airport and a total of six flights a day to London — including those to London Heathrow.

Starting the same day, the airline’s Singapore-Milan services will increase from four times a week to daily.

The existing Singapore-Milan-Barcelona services will be cancelled from Oct 27 however, following the launch of the new Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid service on Oct 26.

SIA will also launch a new Singapore-Munich service which will operate thrice a week starting Oct 26, bringing SIA's total number of flights to the German city to 10.

Additionally, from July 13, flights between Singapore and Manchester will operate daily instead of five times a week.

Tickets for the new flight route to Madrid will go on sale in June, while those for additional services to the other cities will be released progressively.

Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines Dai Haoyu said that Europe is an important market for the airline and these adjustments reflect its commitment to it.

"We are seeing strong demand for travel to Europe, and increasing frequencies to key destinations...in response," he said.

"These new services will give our customers more choice and greater value when planning their travel."

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com