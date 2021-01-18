SIA is making Chinese New Year atas with their festive menus ranging from $288 to $888

If you want to bring a first-class experience to your Chinese New Year celebrations this year, then SIA@Home might just have what you're looking for with their special festive menu.

SIA@Home is an initiative launched by the national carrier to bring their first and business class dining experience to your home.

This festive menu is specially curated by Chef Zhu, a Michelin-starred chef from China and the founder of the restaurant brand The Hut, which is a collection of Huaiyang cuisine restaurants in China. He is well known for his perfect fusion of classic techniques with modern creativity and his menus feature the innovative use of the freshest seasonal ingredients to showcase the essence of Chinese food culture.

There are two menus, one each for first class and business class, and there are notable differences in the main course and wine selection for each.

Business class for two menu

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

However, they both also share common dishes such as the classic Fai Cai Yu Sheng (with Oscietra caviar for first class diners), braised duck with black moss, and fried sea bass in orange lime sauce. The signature satay is also on the menu, as are assorted festive cookies like pineapple tarts and bak kwa rice crackers.

A total of six packages, for two diners, are available to order from now till Feb 28 and prices (before GST) start from $288 and go up to $888.

