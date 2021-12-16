SIA's much-coveted limited-editon batik mahjong set is back with a new look and costs $388

If you missed out on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) previous launch of their highly-coveted batik mahjong set, this is your chance to snag it.

The set is back by popular demand and is now available on the KrisShop website with a fresh new look.

This comes just in time for next year's Chinese New Year gambling session. And if you're feeling generous, you can always get this as a Christmas gift for your fellow mahjong kaki.

While the same iconic batik print theme runs throughout both mahjong sets, the most striking difference about this new set is the colour of the case and the back of the tiles.

Last year's overarching colour scheme was a deep blue, but the new set comes in a gorgeous shade of forest green, similar to that of a leading stewardess' uniform.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

That's not the only difference. Just like last year's set, the icons on the tiles are meant to feature elements unique to the airline, but some of the designs have been changed.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines

For instance, the previous set's whiteboard tile featured an aeroplane window, while this one depicts a suitcase instead.

The bamboo suit tiles are also made up of small runway lights, while the previous set used aeroplane seat maps.

Additionally, like every other mahjong set in the market, this one comes with chips, wind direction dice, a dice holder, and three dice.

Currently, only KrisFlyer members can get the limited edition set for $388 or 42,250 miles on the KrisShop website. Non-members can purchase it from Jan 16, 2022 onwards.

