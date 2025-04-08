Sides, viral fried chicken chain by UK YouTubers Sidemen, to open at Bugis+

Can't fly all the way to the UK to try the food from Sides? You don't have to because they're coming to Singapore instead.

The viral fried chicken chain, which was started by YouTube collective The Sidemen, will be opening their first outlet at Bugis+.

While no official announcement has been made, the Bugis+ website indicates that Sides will be "opening soon".

It will be located on level three of the mall and take up two store units.

Official social media pages for the fast food chain's Singapore outpost have also been set up on Instagram and TikTok.

No content has been posted on these pages just yet but the bio reads: "Hot chicken famous flavours by @Sidemen. Coming soon to Singapore."

An Instagram Story reshared on April 8 by the fast food chain, though, shows restaurant hoarding with the words: "First in Asia! Sides, opening June 2025."

Similar to the outlets in the UK, the restaurant will sell burgers, tenders, wings, waffle fries and shakes.

Sides was founded in November 2021 when the Sidemen partnered with virtual restaurant and delivery kitchen operator Reef.

Its first physical branch was opened in February 2022 at Boxpark Wembley.

Currently, Sides only has outlets in areas like Manchester, Essex and Kent.

The Sidemen are a British YouTube group consisting of influencers and internet personalities TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa and W2S.

Their video content revolves mainly around sketches, video game commentaries and challenges.

Apart from their YouTube channel and Sides, The Sidemen also run Sidemen clothing and subscription service app Side+.

melissateo@asiaone.com