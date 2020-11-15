Sightseeing, staycations, activities: How to spend your $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

The free $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers we’ve all been waiting for with bated breath will be accessible via SingPass starting December 2020. We give you a lowdown on what you can do with them.

By now, you would’ve probably heard of the free $100 vouchers that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will be giving out to every Singaporean aged 18 and above.

Officially called SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, citizens will be able to spend them on all STB-approved local attractions, staycations and tours from December 1 onwards. The vouchers will be valid until June 20, 2021, and issued in denominations of $10 via your SingPass account.

But if you have children under 18, don’t worry. Eligible Singaporeans will also be able to purchase up to six subsidised tickets for attractions and tours, each at $10 off.

The vouchers are a part of the Government’s efforts to boost the local tourism industry, which has been hit hard by Covid-19 travel restrictions. It complements the $45 million SingapoRediscovers marketing campaign, which was launched in July 2020 to urge locals to explore Singapore and #supportlocal.

To give Singaporeans an idea on how to spend their vouchers, STB has curated around 50 bundled promotions in collaboration with hotels, attractions and restaurants earlier this week, dubbed ‘Singapolidays’.

These promotions are designed around 10 key precincts that have been identified as Singapoliday destinations, and they include historically-rich areas such as Joo Chiat/Katong, Kampong Glam, and Sentosa. More details can be found on the SingapoRediscovers website or the VisitSingapore mobile app.

Still unsure of how to get started on the holiday plans? We’ve rounded up the best hotels, attractions and tours that are worth your vouchers and time. Happy scrolling!

Last updated on Nov 10, 2020. Prices and promotions for deals listed in this article are subject to change without prior notice.

Staycations

Hotel Price per night What’s included Hotel G From $79++ – Free wifi– Tea and coffee-making facilities– Early Check-in lyf Funan Singapore $127 – Stay 3 Pay 2 Deal @ $380 nett– Complimentary $30 CapitaVoucher Marina Bay Sands From $399 – Access to Sands SkyPark Observation Deck and Infinity Pool– Entry to award-winning Banyan Tree Fitness Club Singapore Southern Island Overnight Cruise by Discover Sailing Asia From $330 per person – Cruise– Dinner– Snacks/Finger food– Water– Breakfast– Shower and Changing Facilities– Private cabins– Basic sailing lessons by skipper– All meals and snacks onboard

Address: 200 Middle Road, Singapore 188980

E-mail: Res@hotelgsingapore.com

Phone: 6809 7988 Price: From $79++ per night

Why you should stay here: If you need some fuss-free time alone and don’t wish to top up additional cash for your staycation, this one’s for you. Cosy up in the boutique hotel’s 9 m² Good Room Single for just $79++ a night and binge watch Netflix the entire day.

Address: 67 Hill St, Level 4 Funan Mall, Singapore 179370

E-mail: lyf.funan@the-ascott.com

Phone: 6970 2288

Price: $127 per night

Why you should stay here: The millennial-friendly hotel’s latest Stay 3 Pay 2 Deal at $380 nett is one of the most value-for-money staycays yet.

This means you’ll get to stay for four days and three nights in a studio room, at only $127 per night. Perfect for those of us that feel one-night staycations aren’t enough (we feel you).

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

E-mail: room.reservations@marinabaysands.com

Phone: 6688 8868

Price: From $399 per night

Why you should stay here: This famous five-star hotel needs no introduction. Have you always wanted to swim in the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool? Well, now is your chance.

Address: ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore

E-mail: sales@discoversailingasia.com

Phone: 8678 2815

Price: From $330 per person when you go with four others

Why you should stay here: With overseas travel looking unlikely this year, going on an overnight cruise is probably the closest you’ll get to a vacation. It may be a little steeper than your regular staycation budget, but it is no doubt a one-of-a-kind experience.

In a nutshell, the boat is set to sail at 3pm for St John’s island and then to Kusu Island where you will have your dinner onboard. After that, it is free and easy for the rest of the night.

The cruise will depart for ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove at 9am the next morning.You’ll get a tonne of activity options on the boat — choose fishing, snorkelling, paddle boarding, scuba diving (all with additional costs), or just chill on the deck with some after-hour drinks in hand.

Activities

Address: 21 Jurong Town Hall Rd, Singapore 609433

E-mail: contact@snowcity.com

Phone: 6560 2306

Price: From $21Opening hours: 10am to 5pm

Why you should try this out: When was the last time you went to Snow City? Did you know they have new additions such as the Winter Shooting Arena and bumper car rides on ice?

You and your group of four friends can now battle it out in a Close Quarter Battle (imagine paintball but with snow) at $40, which includes one hour of snow play. But if you prefer going solo, you can always practice target shooting at $21 for 60 balls with one hour snow play.

Address: 43 Siloso Beach Walk #01-01, 01 iFly Singapore, 099010

E-mail: info@iflysingapore.com

Phone: 6571 0000

Price: $150

Opening hours: 1pm to 9pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on weekends

Why you should try this out: The next best high (quite literally) since we aren’t boarding any flights in the foreseeable future. For new flyers only, this promotion is a must-go, especially if you’re an adrenaline junkie who has yet to try indoor skydiving.

This package includes coaching, first timer’s training and six skydives, which must be utilised within one flight session. It is valid for all timings including weekends, public holidays and eve of public holidays.

Since the usual price of this activity is $423.50, you’ll save a whopping $273.50. Minus the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and it’ll only cost you $50. Worth it? Definitely.

Address: 10 Biopolis Road, #01-03, Chromos, Singapore 138670

E-mail: info@palatesensations.com

Phone: 6478 9746Price: $150

Duration: 2 hours

Why you should try this out: With Singapore’s alcohol curfew, drinking at home will be much more enjoyable and cheaper than downing your expensive bar drinks by 10.30pm. Impress your guests (not more than five, though) by concocting cocktails taught by the folks at Palate Sensations Culinary School.

Besides learning how to make crowd-favourites like whiskey sour and mojito, you’ll also get to try your hand in mixing mocktails ginger lemonade and virgin pina colada in the two-hour workshop. In addition, you’ll get to learn about the history of cocktails, basic bartending skills and the tools you need in your home bar.

Address: Thow Kwang Dragon Kiln @ 85 Lorong Tawas, Singapore 639823

E-mail: pottery@thowkwang.com.sg

Phone: 6268 6121

Price: $60

Duration: 5 to 10 minutes for paw stamping and 20 to 30 minutes for hand-painting (optional)

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm

Why you should try this out: Get your furkids involved in your Singapoliday! Personalise your pet’s bowl with their paw prints in this special workshop, which doesn’t require you to get down and dirty with clay because the bowl will be made by the instructor.

All you have to do is bring your pet to the studio, have it stamp its paw onto an unglazed bowl and choose your favourite colour.

If not, there’s always the option for you to hand-paint the bowl on the spot using Thow Kwang Pottery’s in-house colour stains. Your bowl will be ready for collection in three to four weeks’ time.

Tours

Address: Block 462 Crawford Lane #01-57, Singapore 190462, but meet directly at Kampong Buangkok

E-mail: admin@letsgobikesingapore.com

Phone: 9004 4332

Price: $200 per session (2 to 3 people) and $250 per session (4 to 5 people)

Duration: 2 hours, 9am to 11am daily

Why you should try this out: Here’s the thing — you can still travel… back in time to the last surviving kampong village in Singapore, known as Kampong Buangkok.

In this two-hour tour, learn about the development of Singapore’s housing history — from villages to high-rise buildings — and the lives of its inhabitants (who still live there, FYI). You’ll even get to step into an actual kampong house and visit the ‘village chief’. All tours are private tours to ensure the safety of your family and/or group.

Address: Block 462 Crawford Lane #01-57, Singapore 190462

E-mail: sales@letsgotoursingapore.com

Phone: 9004 4332Price: $148 per person

Duration: 4 hours, 9am to 1pm daily

Why you should try this out: The bicycle tour, which won the 2019 Singapore Tourism Awards’ Best Tour Experience, follows the interesting story of the fictional character Tan Ah Huat, a Chinese immigrant living in Singapore in the 1920s.

Scoot around Kampong Glam, Raffles Hotel, Fullerton Bay, Singapore River, Chinatown and more and learn about a side to Singapore you might haven’t known.

Address: 50, Lor 28 Geylang, Singapore 398453, but meet at Haw Par Villa MRT Station Exit A

E-mail: info@oriental.tours

Phone: 8262 6266

Price: $150 per person (Min. 2 pax)

Duration: 3 hours, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Why you should try this out: Halloween may be done and dusted, but you can still send shivers down your spine with this ghost tour by Oriental Tours.

Visit some of the most haunted locations in Singapore, learn about the history, hear true stories of the horrors of World War II… all while using candles and ghost detecting devices to suss out paranormal activity.

Address: Bugis MRT Exit C

E-mail: bookings@tribe-tours.com

Phone: 96600687

Price: $55 per person (Min. 2 pax)

Duration: 2 hours

Why you should try this out: Step up your OOTD game and receive tips on the perfect Instagram shot as you traverse Bugis, Kampong Glam, Waterloo street with an actual influencer in Singapore’s first and only Instagram walking tour.

Aside from bringing home Insta-worthy souvenirs (your pics), you’ll also get to learn about the culture, history and stories of Singapore along the way.

Pro tip 1: Getting the vouchers in December doesn’t mean you have to rush to redeem them. Since they are valid until June 2021, consider planning your Singapoliday to coincide with next year’s public holidays and long weekends!

Prop tip 2: While booking, make sure you remember to use a credit card to get some cashback or miles too!

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.