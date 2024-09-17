'Sign of the times': Times Bookstores' closure of last outlet and exit from Singapore draws emotional reactions

Bibliophiles around the country would've been feeling the Monday blues yesterday (Sept 14) after Times Bookstores announced the closure of its last outlet in Singapore.

Located at Jelita Shopping Centre at Holland Road, its final day of operation is set to be on Sept 22.

This will also mark the English retailer's exit from the Singapore market after more than 40 years.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, it shared: "After decades of creating magical memories and sharing countless stories, the time has come to close the final chapter of Times Bookstores.

"Thank you for letting us fill your lives with the wonder of books and the joy of imagination."

It also invited the public to visit the store "one last time and take home a piece of Times with you".

Times' impending closure has drawn sadness and a sense of foreboding online, with many sharing their thoughts since the news broke.

On Times' own Instagram post, many users expressed sadness about the closure and appreciation to the book retailer for having been part of their childhood.

"I’ve been going here since I was a kid. Thank you for creating amazing memories for me for 20 years," said one commenter.

Another wrote: "Thank you for holding on. I have enjoyed many quiet school holidays as a teenager, then as a young mum with kids in tow among rows of books and writing paraphenellia. This bookshop will be sorely missed."

A post about the closure was also shared on Sept 14 on the r/Singapore subreddit, with many Redditors feeling disheartened.

"Sign of the times," one netizen commented.

Another Redditor mentioned it was "pretty amazing" that Times Bookstores was able to last beyond 2010.

A few others also recalled how Times was a massive part of their growing up years.

In a separate comments section on Facebook, netizens shared their views, with one reminiscing their favourite titles from their childhood.

"Thank you Times Bookshop for bringing in Enid Blyton and Famous Five - my wonderful childhood memories," a Facebook user said.

Another lamented that it's a pity how people are shifting their reading habits from paper to screen.

They added: "I miss those days where Borders, Tower records, HMV, Holland V Magazine booth, the old Popular, MPH, Page One and Times were thriving."

AsiaOne has reached out to Times Bookstores for comment.

Not the only one

Established in 1978, Times Bookstores has been a provider to the reading needs of Singapore for almost 50 years.

Their retail outlets offer a wide variety of products, including children's books, lifestyle and non-fiction books.

Unfortunately for the retailer, the closure of its Jelita Shopping Centre outlet is the latest, and last, in a series of closures over the last few years.

Its Centrepoint outlet was shuttered in 2019 after 36 years, while its Marina Square and Paragon outlets closed down in 2021.

In February, Times Bookstores announced the closure of its Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point stores.

Perhaps as a sign of things that were to come, Times hasn't been the only bookstore chain that has suffered a decline over the years.

In 2019, another bookstore giant, MPH, announced the closure of its last two outlets in Singapore, located in Raffles City and Parkway Parade.

