'Silent pickleball': Mountbatten residents trial playing with foam balls to reduce noise

SINGAPORE — In a bid to promote considerate play amid the sport's growing popularity, Mountbatten residents of all ages are giving silent pickleball a go.

At a tryout event on Jan 11, residents received free foam balls, replacing the regular plastic balls typically used for the paddle sport and which result in significantly quieter gameplay.

Speaking to reporters at the event at Mountbatten Community Club, which drew over 120 residents, MP for Mountbatten Gho Sze Kee said she had received feedback from residents on the noise generated by players.

A blend of tennis, badminton and table tennis, the game is typically played on a badminton-sized court, and has become popular due to its ease of learning and accessibility.

"The general consensus is that there is no issue with playing pickleball at the neighbourhood courts, but the issue is the very sharp 'pop' sound that's being generated," said Ms Gho, of the noise made by plastic balls striking hard paddles and ricocheting off the ground.

"Understandably, some residents may feel uncomfortable that their daily routines are disrupted by the noise."

Complaints about noisy pickleball games have surfaced periodically on social media, a source of tension among some residents.

In June 2025, one writer to The Straits Times' Forum page expressed her concerns about "constant noise" from pickleball, which prevents her husband, a night-shift security officer, from resting during the day.

In August, operators of a number of community hard courts across the island announced that they had updated their operating hours, citing noise disturbances affecting residents' rest as a reason for the adjustment.

Ms Gho said using foam balls could be one solution to minimise community disputes.

Balls made from high-density foam have been shown to reduce the noise level to around 60 decibels — comparable to the volume of a normal conversation, and significantly quieter than the typical 70 to 80 decibel "pop" of a standard pickleball.

However, such balls are usually marketed as being for recreational play and use in quiet zones, and are not typically used in competition settings due to differences in bounce and ball speed.

Ms Gho said: "Pickleball is a great sport for all ages, I even see pickleball players in their 70s. So we should encourage it but, at the same time, be mindful of the noise that's being generated.

"If we can minimise it, that'll be a great win-win situation."

Gho said Mountbatten will host a silent pickleball tournament in the coming months to promote the use of foam balls. "What I'm very much hopeful for is a collaborative, give-and-take approach, and a kampung spirit that can be inculcated in society."

For one pickleball player and Mountbatten resident, Isaac Teo, switching to using foam balls is an easy choice to cause less disturbance to other residents.

The national serviceman said: "I have a friend who also lives in Mountbatten and is sometimes frustrated with the noise from people playing pickleball because he works from home almost every day. Even though he lives on the seventh floor, he can still hear it."

"So I would say that a foam ball is a good alternative as it promotes considerate play. It is also safer, especially since the ball gets hit out of the court at times," he added.

The 21-year-old picked up the sport less than a month ago.

Aarti Naidu, 56, a marketing and sales executive who has lived in Mountbatten for more than 15 years, said she picked up pickleball in 2023 in a bid to exercise and get moving.

"I've actually been playing pickleball with foam balls for six months now. It started when I wanted to practise at home without disturbing my neighbours," said Ms Aarti, who plays pickleball twice a week.

"I enjoy the game just as much and because a lot of the noise gets reduced, I think the use of foam balls will really catch on among more players."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.