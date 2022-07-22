'Simp for me': Influencer Tammy Tay opens OnlyFans account

Influencer and non-fungible token (NFT) enthusiast Tammy Tay, better known as Ohsofickle, is breaking ground on a new online platform.

The 30-year-old mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday (July 21) to announce that she has opened an OnlyFans account.

The social media platform allows content creators to earn money by selling content such photos and videos to subscribers.

"Taking it to the next level for the simps," Tammy wrote, directing followers to the link in her bio.

If you want to see what sort of content Tammy posts, it costs US$11.11 (S$15.45) a month to subscribe to her OnlyFans.

But as a teaser, her profile bears the tagline "Simp for me. Let me be your internet gf (girlfriend)" and promises not safe for work (NSFW) content.

But don't expect the online personality to post anything too racy. After all, under Singapore's Penal Code, it is an offence to possess or distribute obscene materials.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Tammy shared that she had been receiving an "overwhelming" number of concerned messages from friends following her announcement.

She then clarified, "I understand what the platform is for and what most people use the platform for, however it doesn't have to just be that."

While she admitted that she's subscribed to "hot girls" who do post explicit content, she said she's "not an expert" in that area.

Instead, subscribers can expect "pretty lingerie pictures that you don't get to see on Instagram".

And she appears to be taking content creation for her OnlyFans seriously - she revealed that she had booked a hotel room and a photographer for a photoshoot.

"I never had a reason to go and book a hotel, get a photographer and then just confidently pose," she said.

"But now I actually have a reason, so it makes me happy that I can do that."

For the time being, it seems that Tammy's NFT projects — she's launched her own NFTs and also founded community-based treasury TTTreasures — will be put on the back burner.

She shared that she would be "taking a break from web 3.0".

"I have to come back into web 2.0 and explore what are the things I can do with my time," Tammy explained.

"If Instagram is not getting me the engagement, then I'm going to try other platforms with the extra time that I have on hand."

