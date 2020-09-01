A simple guide to COE renewal: How & when should you renew

How much does COE renewal cost?

To calculate the COE renewal price, you'll have to take the past three-month average of COE premiums.

This average is also known as the Prevailing Quota Premium (PQP).

For example, the April CAT A COE PQP is the average of the CAT A COE price from January, February and March. It's pretty straightforward to calculate. The PQP rate depends on the date you choose to renew your COE and your COE expiry date. For example, if your COE expires on April 3, 2020, you can choose to

1. Renew early before your COE expires

If you choose to renew your COE for five years, you will have to deregister your car when it expires

You can find out the PQP for March 2020 after the second bidding exercise in Feb 2020. You can renew your COE using the March 2020 PQP on the Friday after the second bidding exercise in Feb 2020.

Your new COE period will start on April 1, 2020.

In this case, you have until the end of March to do this.

*Note that the unused portion of your COE will be forfeited (including COE rebates)

2. Renew in the month your COE expires

You can find out the PQP for April 2020 after the second bidding exercise in March 2020, and renew your COE on the Friday after the second bidding exercise in March 2020.

Your COE period will start the day after your current COE expires (which in this case is April 4, 2020)

You will have until the end of your COE to do this. (3 April)

Check out the latest COE bidding results here.

Should you renew your COE for five or 10 years?

You can choose to renew your COE for either five years or 10 years.

Five years - You will not be eligible to renew your COE any further, and you will have to deregister your vehicle when it expires.

On the plus side, you'll only have to pay 50 per cent of the PQP. 10 years - No limit to how many times you want to renew your COE. Writer's general advice: If you don't want such a huge financial commitment or don't see yourself driving the same vehicle for the next 10 years, go with a five-year renewal instead.

How to renew your COE?

1. Renew your COE online

via the OneMotoring website here. You'll need to have an internet banking account with any of the following banks - DBS/POSB - UOB - Citibank - Standard Chartered - OCBC Please ensure you have sufficient funds in your bank account and remember to increase your daily limit.

2. Renew your COE by snail mail

Complete the application form and mail it to Land Transport Authority (LTA) Customer Service Centre 10 Sin Ming Drive Singapore 575701 If you are paying by Cheque, make the Cheque payable to 'LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY' and cross 'A/C Payee Only'. Don't forget to write your vehicle and contact number on the reverse side of the Cheque. If your COE has expired, LTA only accepts cashier's orders. Do not send cash payments by post. Your COE renewal application date is the date that LTA receives the application. Best to mail at least two weeks before your COE expires.

3. Renew your COE via LTA's customer service centre

Complete the application form and submit it along with your PQP payment to the LTA customer service centre @ 10 Sin Ming Drive 575701. Opening hours: 8.00am to 4.30pm on Mondays to Fridays 8.00am to 12.00pm on Saturdays If your COE has not expired yet, you may pay by Cash, Cashier's order, NETS or Diners Club card, Cheque (for cheques, your COE will only be renewed when the Cheque is cleared) If your COE has expired, you will be charged a late fee on top of the PQP. You may pay by Cash, Cashier's order, NETS or Diners Club card

Some downsides with COE renewal

1. PARF and COE Rebate forfeiture

Once you renew your COE, the Prevailing Additional Registration Fee (PARF) and COE rebates for your car will be forfeited.

You may refer to the table here to calculate your PARF. Read more about 'How much will you get back when you deregister your car'.