Simple stay-home looks to copy from Malaysian celebs for Hari Raya

Hari Raya will be a different affair this year. No house-visitings. No gatherings.

Some of us (me included) are not even bothering to break out our Raya outfits (although I specially bought mine in Malacca last year) because who's gonna see it?

But that doesn't mean you have to mope around in your PJs while holding a bottle of kueh.

If you don't want to wear your new outfit, you can still wear whatever you have in your wardrobe to get in the mood. Here are a few outfit ideas to steal from Malaysian and Singaporean celebs.

Nora Danish

Have a white dress in your cupboard? Then channel this super rilek look from Nora. The A-line dress is also super airy, making it perfect for the scorching weather.

Scha Alyahya

If you prefer colours and prints, copy this look from Scha. This collared dress makes you look polished in your Zoom video calls with your relatives. Plus, you can wear it beyond Raya to work!

Emma Maembong

Don't have a Raya-appropriate dress? Put an outfit together using your work clothes. All you need is a nice top and pants to recreate this look from Emma.

Neelofa

If you want to go super casual, take a leaf out of Neelofa's book with this tracksuit look. If your mum complains, tell her: "But Neelofa did it."

Liyana Jasmay

Have a short dress that's not Raya-appropriate? Just pull on a pair of leggings for a more modest look, like how Liyana did it.

Yuna

Too lazy to dress up? Just jazz a plain outfit up with big, statement earrings and you'll look amazing in photos.

