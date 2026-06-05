SIA sets new limits on business class seat selections based on fare type, KrisFlyer membership status

Booking your next flight on Singapore Airlines (SIA)?

Those flying business class may want to take note, as the national carrier has revised its advance seat selection policy based on fare type and KrisFlyer membership status, a spokesperson told AsiaOne on Thursday (June 4).

Under the changes, those who purchase Business Lite tickets, or redeeming Saver or Advantage award tickets will have access to a smaller selection of seats when making their booking.

Priority Passenger Service (PPS) Club members and travellers who have booked Business Flexi or Standard fares can continue selecting any available seat at the time of booking.

SIA's Business Class fares are separated into three types: Lite, Standard and Flexi — with prices and benefits increasing across the tiers. Saver and Advantage award fares are award tickets, redeemable with miles by KrisFlyer members, while PPS Club members belong to the highest tier of the airline's frequent flyer programme.

The revised policy applies to all seat selections made on or after June 2, regardless of when the ticket was purchased. Seat selections made before June 2 will not be affected.

Previously, all business class customers were able to pick any available seat during selection, regardless of fare type or KrisFlyer membership status.

According to SIA's spokesperson, the change is part of the airline's ongoing efforts to adjust seat availability for commercial reasons, while accommodating customers with specific needs.

"SIA apologises to all customers if their preferred seat is unavailable," they added.

[[nid:731813]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com