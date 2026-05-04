Faster, smoother: Selected SIA flights to enjoy enhanced Wifi experience from 2027

Travellers who fly with Singapore Airlines (SIA) can soon enjoy an enhanced Wifi experience on board certain flights.

SIA will roll out Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite‑based broadband service from the first quarter of 2027, the national carrier said in a statement on Monday (May 4).

It is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

The enhanced broadband service will be available on board SIA's Airbus A350-900 long-haul, A350-900 ultra-long-range, and A380 aircraft.

The unlimited and complimentary service will allow passengers in all cabin classes to enjoy "faster, smoother, and seamless" connectivity from take-off to landing, SIA said.

They will be able to stream videos, share content on social media, game, and send large files.

Currently, all SIA flights offer in-flight Wi-Fi services except for the Boeing 737-800NGs, according to the airline's website.

However, the services do not support streaming apps such as Disney+, Netflix and YouTube and can only be used 15 minutes after take-off and before landing.

Yeoh Phee Teik, SIA's senior vice president for customer experience, stressed that fast and seamless connectivity is an "essential part" of the travel experience today.

Starlink will take the airline's already comprehensive complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi "to the next level" by delivering next-generation high-speed connectivity, he said.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com