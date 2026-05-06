SIA delays roll-out of new first class, business class seats on A350 aircraft to 2027

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that there will be a delay in the roll-out of new first and business class seats on its A350 fleet.

The upgraded seats on the long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft will be launched in the first quarter of 2027 instead of the second quarter of 2026.

The roll-out has been pushed back due to industry-wide supply chain issues and a delay in certification for one of the new seats, an SIA spokesperson told AsiaOne on Wednesday (May 6).

These new seats are part of a $1.1 billion makeover for long-haul cabins on SIA's Airbus A350-900 fleet.

In November 2024, SIA announced a cabin retrofit programme for 41 such aircraft.

The multi-year programme includes configuring 34 A350 long-haul aircraft with 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats, and 192 economy class seats.

SIA's seven A350 ultra-long-range aircraft will also feature four first class seats, 70 business class seats, and 58 premium economy class seats.

First class and business class passengers will enjoy "a spacious layout and ergonomic elements", said SIA at the time.

The airline's teaser video in 2024 showed privacy screens in the refreshed cabins — a feature currently found in airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The first retrofitted A350 long-haul aircraft was slated to enter service in the second quarter of 2026, and its revamped ultra-long-range counterpart was set to follow in the first quarter of 2027.

The cabin retrofit programme was targeted for completion by the end of 2030.

On Wednesday, a SIA spokesperson told AsiaOne that the airline will provide an update on the roll-out of the ultra-long-range aircraft at the appropriate time.

According to SIA's spokesperson, the airline will unveil its enhanced travel experience later in 2026.

This includes all-new long-haul first class, business class, premium economy class, and economy class cabin products, an elevated dining experience, next-generation KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system, as well as new in-flight soft furnishings and amenities.

"SIA is firmly committed to continuously enhancing the end-to-end travel journey and delivering a world-class customer experience," the spokesperson said.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com