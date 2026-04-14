Singapore Airlines flight status (April 2026): Routes, schedule, and flights resumption

Singapore Airlines is operating the majority of its global network in April 2026, with over 80 destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas served from its Singapore Changi Airport hub. However, the airline's Middle East operations remain significantly disrupted by the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with flights to Dubai suspended until at least June 1 2026 and the planned Riyadh launch pushed back to September 2026.

The two-week US-Iran ceasefire that took effect on April 8 2026 has begun to ease some regional airspace restrictions, but Singapore Airlines has not yet announced any resumption of its Gulf routes. Meanwhile, the carrier has boosted frequencies on key Asian and European routes for the 2026 Northern Summer season, deploying A380s on up to eight destinations and adding capacity to capture demand displaced from Middle East hubs.

Here's everything you need to know about Singapore Airlines' current flight status, active routes, schedule changes, and when suspended services may resume.

Singapore Airlines current operating routes (April 2026)

Singapore Airlines continues to serve a broad global network from Changi Airport, with 144 aircraft in its fleet - including Airbus A350-900s, A380-800s, Boeing 777-300ERs, 787-10s, and 737-8 MAXs. The airline flies to over 80 destinations across 35 countries, though its Middle East network has been curtailed since late February 2026.

Key destinations currently served

Region Destinations Southeast Asia Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Yangon, Surabaya, Denpasar East Asia Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Guangzhou South Asia Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka Europe London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Barcelona, Zurich Australia & NZ Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Cairns, Auckland America San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Seattle

You can check real-time departure and arrival information for any Singapore Airlines flight using the Wego flight tracker.

Routes still suspended in April 2026

Singapore Airlines' Middle East network has been offline since the US-Iran conflict erupted on Feb 28 2026. The following routes remain suspended:

Singapore-Dubai (SQ494/SQ495) - suspended until at least June 1 2026. The airline originally planned to deploy the A380 on this route for the Northern Summer season, but that has been postponed indefinitely.

Singapore-Jeddah (Scoot TR596/TR597) - Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary, has cancelled all flights between Singapore and Jeddah. The suspension was initially set through April 16 2026, but further extensions are likely given the security situation.

Singapore-Riyadh (SQ498/SQ499) - the planned relaunch of this route, which would have been Singapore Airlines' first Riyadh service in over 12 years, has been pushed back from June 2 2026 to Sept 1 2026.

If your flight to or from the Middle East has been affected, Singapore Airlines has outlined rebooking and refund options for passengers.

How the US-Iran ceasefire is affecting Singapore Airlines flights

A two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran took effect on April 8 2026, brokered by Pakistan in Islamabad. The deal requires Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage during the ceasefire period, while the US and Israel have agreed to suspend military operations against Iran.

The ceasefire has triggered partial airspace reopenings across the region, with Syria, Iraq, and Bahrain resuming limited air corridor operations since April 8. However, the impact on Singapore Airlines has been cautious rather than immediate.

What has changed since the ceasefire

Some regional airspace has reopened. Iraq's airspace and Baghdad International Airport have resumed limited operations, restoring part of a key Europe-Asia transit corridor. Syria's Damascus FIR, northern corridor toward Turkey, and Mediterranean air corridor are all open again.

EASA has extended its advisory. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until 24 April 2026, recommending that EU operators avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Europe-bound flights are still rerouted. Singapore Airlines' services to London, Frankfurt, and other European destinations continue to fly longer northerly or southerly routing to avoid the Gulf region, adding flight time and fuel costs.

What hasn't changed yet

Dubai flights remain suspended. Despite the ceasefire, Singapore Airlines has not announced any plans to resume SQ494/SQ495 before June 1 2026. The airline appears to be waiting for a sustained improvement in regional security conditions before committing to a restart.

Riyadh launch still delayed. The new Riyadh route remains scheduled for Sept 1 2026, with no indication that the ceasefire has accelerated this timeline.

Scoot's Jeddah route remains offline. No resumption date has been confirmed for TR596/TR597.

What this means for your booking

The ceasefire is a positive signal but not a green light for Middle East travel on Singapore Airlines. The truce is conditional and initially only two weeks long, with negotiations ongoing in Islamabad. Airlines - including SIA - are taking a wait-and-see approach rather than rushing to restore services.

If you're booked on a Singapore Airlines flight to Dubai, Jeddah, or Riyadh, your flight will remain cancelled through the published suspension dates. Check the Singapore Airlines advisory page for the latest updates, and see our cancellation and refund guide for your options.

Singapore Airlines schedule changes and frequency boosts

While the Middle East remains off-limits, Singapore Airlines has made significant schedule changes for the 2026 Northern Summer season (March 29 - Oct 24 2026). The airline is increasing frequencies on high-demand routes and deploying larger aircraft to capture displaced travel demand.

Key frequency increases

Route New frequency Effective date Singapore – Bangkok 7x daily (up from 6x daily) March 29 2026 Singapore – Surabaya 21x weekly (up from 19x weekly) March 29 2026 Singapore – Yangon 10x weekly (up from 7x weekly) March 31 2026 Singapore – Colombo 14x weekly (up from 10x weekly) May 1 2026 Singapore – Taipei 18x weekly (supplementary until 31 May) March 29 - May 31 - 2026 Singapore – Barcelona 5x weekly (up from 2x weekly) July 1 – Sept 6 2026 Singapore – Cairns 5x weekly (up from 4x weekly) July 7 – Sept 22 2026

A380 deployments for Summer 2026

Singapore Airlines is running approximately 126 weekly A380 flights this summer, up from 98 weekly flights in summer 2025. The superjumbo is deployed on up to eight destinations:

Full-season service (March-October): London, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Melbourne

Partial-season service: Shanghai (May-October), Delhi and Mumbai (most of the season with brief gaps), and Hong Kong (June 21 - July 25 2026)

The Dubai A380 deployment, which was originally planned for the full summer season, has been postponed indefinitely due to the route suspension.

Aircraft upgrades

From July 1 2026, the Singapore-Amsterdam route will switch to the Boeing 777-300ER, reintroducing Singapore Airlines' First Class cabin on this service for the first time since 2016. This premium upgrade reflects the surge in demand for direct Asia-Europe routes that bypass Middle East hubs.

Upcoming route resumptions and new destinations

Singapore Airlines has several route launches and resumptions on the horizon, though Middle East timelines remain subject to the security situation.

Confirmed Launches

Destination Planned launch Frequency Riyadh (SQ498/SQ499) Sept 1 2026 4x weekly (A350-900) Barcelona (seasonal boost) July 1 2026 5x weekly (up from 2x) Cairns (seasonal boost) July 7 2026 5x weekly (up from 4x)

Middle East resumptions - Dependent on security conditions

The restart of Singapore Airlines' Gulf routes hinges on how the ceasefire negotiations progress in Islamabad and whether EASA and other regulators lift their airspace advisories. Here's where things stand:

Dubai (SQ494/SQ495): Suspended until at least June 1 2026. The A380 deployment originally planned for this route has been shelved; if service resumes, it will likely operate with a Boeing 777-300ER initially.

Riyadh (SQ498/SQ499): Delayed to Sept 1 2026 using an Airbus A350-900 Medium Haul with 40 Business Class and 263 Economy seats. Flights depart Singapore at 18:20 and arrive Riyadh at 21:45 (8h 25min).

Jeddah (Scoot TR596/TR597): No confirmed resumption date. Check the Scoot advisory page for updates.

How to check your Singapore Airlines flight status

With schedules changing frequently, it's essential to verify your flight status before heading to the airport. Here are the most reliable ways to check.

Official Singapore Airlines channels

Singapore Airlines Flight Status page - enter your flight number or route to get real-time departure and arrival updates.

Middle East Advisory page - the latest information on affected flights, rebooking options, and operational updates related to the conflict.

Singapore Airlines app - download it for push notifications on flight changes, gate updates, and boarding alerts.

Customer support - call Singapore Airlines' 24-hour hotline at +65 6223 8888 for booking-specific queries.

Third-party tracking tools

Wego Flight Tracker - search by airline, flight number, or airport for live status updates across all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights.

FlightAware - real-time fleet tracking with live maps showing Singapore Airlines aircraft positions globally.

Tips for Travellers

Check your flight 24-48 hours before departure - schedule changes can happen at short notice, particularly on routes affected by the conflict or those transiting near Middle East airspace.

Sign up for flight alerts via the Singapore Airlines app or website. Automated notifications are faster than checking manually.

Allow extra connection time. Europe-bound flights are taking longer northerly or southerly routes to avoid Gulf airspace, which can affect connection windows at Changi Airport.

Book with flexibility. If your travel plans involve the Middle East, consider flexible fare options that allow date changes without penalty.

[[nid:733625]]

This article was first published in Wego.