Singapore Airlines launches all-in return fares for your 2024 travels, deals start from $168

With 2023 coming to a close, that's likely to mean a restocking of annual leave days for many of us.

And if you're thinking of heading on vacation next year, why not treat yourself to a trip on the world's best airline?

Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently dropped its promotional airfares and the deals look extremely enticing.

It starts from as low as $168, for an economy class ticket to Kuala Lumpur, and bookings are available from now till Dec 12.

In case you're wondering, the prices featured are all-in return fares inclusive of airport taxes and surcharges.

Now, on to the fun bit — choosing from more than 60 destinations.

Within Asia, economy-class fares to Phuket start from $198 while a trip to Tokyo starts from $898.

If you're keen on venturing into Europe, the cheapest SIA ticket you can snag would be the $1,088 economy-class fare to Brussels.

If you're keen to take a look at the full range of promo ticket prices, click here.

Do note that the travel period for this promotion is between Jan 1 and Oct 31 next year.

Offers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis or while stocks last, so get clicking!

Deal ends: Dec 12

