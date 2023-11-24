Singapore Airlines launches all-in return fares for your 2024 travels, deals start from $168

With 2023 coming to a close, that's likely to mean a restocking of annual leave days for many of us.
And if you're thinking of heading on vacation next year, why not treat yourself to a trip on the world's best airline?
Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently dropped its promotional airfares and the deals look extremely enticing.
It starts from as low as $168, for an economy class ticket to Kuala Lumpur, and bookings are available from now till Dec 12.
In case you're wondering, the prices featured are all-in return fares inclusive of airport taxes and surcharges.
Now, on to the fun bit — choosing from more than 60 destinations.
Within Asia, economy-class fares to Phuket start from $198 while a trip to Tokyo starts from $898.
If you're keen on venturing into Europe, the cheapest SIA ticket you can snag would be the $1,088 economy-class fare to Brussels.
If you're keen to take a look at the full range of promo ticket prices, click here.
Do note that the travel period for this promotion is between Jan 1 and Oct 31 next year.
Offers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis or while stocks last, so get clicking!
Deal ends: Dec 12
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
