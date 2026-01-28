Singapore Airlines to increase flights to selected cities from March to October; some flights affected during Singapore Airshow

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 28) that it will increase flight frequencies and boost passenger capacities on selected routes to support demand for travel during the northern summer season.

Airlines are known to announce route launches, cancellations or restarts around the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) scheduling seasons.

The northern summer period — lasting seven months — begins on the last Sunday in March and ends on the last Sunday in October, while the northern winter period — which begins when the northern summer period ends — runs for five months.

This year's northern summer runs from Mar 29 to Oct 24.

In its announcement on Wednesday, SIA said that additional flights will be rolled out between Singapore and Bangkok, Yangon, Surabaya and Colombo.

It will also increase flights to Barcelona, Taipei and Cairns.

Destination Current frequency Adjusted frequency Start date End date Southeast Asia Bangkok 6 daily services 7 daily services Mar 29 Oct 24 Surabaya 19 times weekly 21 times weekly Mar 29 Oct 24 Yangon 7 times weekly 10 times weekly Mar 31 Oct 24 North Asia, West Asia and Africa Taipei 14 times weekly 18 times weekly Mar 29 May 31 Colombo 10 times weekly 14 times weekly May 1 Oct 24 Southwest Pacific Cairns 4 times weekly 5 times weekly Jul 7 Sept 22 Europe Barcelona 2 times weekly 5 times weekly Jul 1 Sept 3

To enhance its offering of premium cabins on routes with "strong demand", SIA will operate the Airbus A380 — the world's biggest commercial passenger jet — on the Singapore-Dubai route from Mar 29 to Oct 24.

Dai Haoyu, senior vice president for marketing planning at Singapore Airlines, said the adjustments are part of SIA's continual review of its route network to align capacity with customer demand.

"These adjustments provide customers with more travel options and improved connectivity across key markets, particularly during peak seasonal periods," said Dai.

Several SIA flights affected by Singapore Airshow

The national carrier also announced on Monday that several of its flights will be affected by the temporary airspace closure during the Singapore Airshow from Jan 29 and Feb 8.

Some of the routes affected include those between Singapore and Bali, Denpasar, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Medan, New York and Phuket.

SIA said that they will contact all affected customers to inform them about the flight changes, adding that those affected will be reaccommodated on alternative flights, or they may seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

Those who have booked tickets with Singapore Airlines are also advised to update their contact details via the airlines' mobile app or website in case their flights are affected by the closure.

