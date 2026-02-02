Singapore Airlines to resume direct flights to Riyadh in June

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Monday (Feb 2) that it will launch four-times weekly nonstop flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in June, subject to regulatory approvals.

In a media statement, the airline said that it intends to operate the medium-haul variant of its Airbus A350-900 aircraft for the proposed route.

It is configured with 303 seats across two cabin classes — 40 in business class and 263 in economy class.

If approved, SQ498 will depart Singapore for Riyadh on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6.20pm (Singapore time).

The return flight, SQ499, will depart Riyadh on the same days at 11pm local time.

SIA Group currently operates a four-times-weekly service to Jeddah, operated by its low-cost subsidiary Scoot.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's administrative and financial centre, will be the group's second destination in Saudi Arabia.

Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer at Singapore Airlines, said that its return to Riyadh will allow it to work with its partners to offer its customers additional travel options across the region.

SIA stopped flying to Riyadh in September 2014, according to a report by Today, due to "sustained weak performance" on the route.

Tickets for the Riyadh flights will progressively go on sale via its distribution channels after regulatory approvals are received.

