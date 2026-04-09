'It was inappropriate': Singapore Art Book Fair drops 'Walking Exhibitors' format after backlash

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SABF) has withdrawn its open call for its 'Walking Exhibitors' format following backlash online.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 9), the organisers said that they heard the public's concerns and understood that the new model was "inappropriate".

"Taking all your feedback, we will close the open call while we take some time to workshop through the mechanics of the fair," they wrote.

On Monday, SABF offered the 'Walking Exhibitors' option for $150 to first-time and new art bookmakers. Instead of a traditional booth at the event, exhibitors would walk around the venue with a portable display case to showcase and sell their books.

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This soon drew criticism online, with many netizens raising concerns about 'Walking Exhibitors' pricing and accessibility, among others.

"It's so demeaning to have artists and budding graphic designers pay $150 for essentially a set-up of a walking hot dog stand in a stadium when your rates for booths increase every year," one commented.

Another wrote: "I know other artists who have issues walking and standing for prolonged periods of time due to injuries or other medical conditions. The lack of accessibility is rather concerning."

Others voiced support for the organisers, with one netizen commenting: "The fair doesn't owe it to anyone to exist year on year. It doesn't deserve your bullying. Respect their ideas. Trust that they have the best interests in mind".

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According to SABF, the original intent of 'Walking Exhibitors' was to give exhibitors more flexibility, allowing them to choose when and where to sell their books, as well as interact with other exhibitors.

Founded in 2013, SABF is an annual multi-day event celebrating contemporary art books and zines.

This year's edition will take place from Aug 28 to 30 at T:>Works.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com