Singapore Art Week: Check out over 100 events from Jan 22 to 31

Need the perfect salve to what has been a dull week? Perhaps the plethora of events happening during the upcoming Singapore Art Week are just what you need to soothe your mind and keep your weekends busy.

Every January, art takes over our city with interactive exhibits, light installations and other activities during the annual Singapore Art Week.

This year, the 9-day event, held from Jan 22 to 31, will take place in disparate spots all around the island. These places include Gillman Barracks, major museums and other unusual suspects like Telok Kurau and Little India.

But that’s not all, this year, art takes over the digital sphere with curated online experiences that you can enjoy from your home. Catch live-streamed events and performances, virtual exhibitions and more.

Here, some of the highlights which caught our eye:

1. Light to Night: _____-in-Progress

This exhibition has always been a hit with the crowds. But this year, it’s back and better than before. Expect a slew of exciting and engaging activities within the Civic District and beyond at the “Light to Night” event.

Here, audiences can enjoy art workshops from the comforts of home, tune into live streamed talks, embark on an adventure of discovery around the District, and even encounter art from the festival at surprising places outside the historic precinct.

The event is organised by National Gallery Singapore, in collaboration with five of the Civic District’s most iconic cultural institutions: Asian Civilisations Museum, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

Dates: Jan 22 - 31, 2021

Venue: National Gallery Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

Opening hours: Various Timings

Admission: Admission Fees Apply

2. WILD CRITTERS

Based on the concept of endangered animals, five local artists and collectives — Tell Your Children, Machineast, SuperCyberTown, ClogTwo and UFHO — come together to create a fictional endangered critter that lives across five different habitats in the district of Gillman Barracks.

The catch? You have to use the Instagram AR filter to find and capture the creatures at Gillman Barracks itself. Capture what you caught and share it on your socials — essentially, it’s very much like playing Pokemon Go.

When: Jan 22 - 30, 2021

Venue: Gillman Barracks, outdoor locations

Opening hours: 24hrs

Admission: Free

3. The Hours After

Installation artworks can be particularly intriguing for perceivers who are confronted by real-world situations. In this case, “The Hours After” zeroes in on a post-apocalypse event that explores the cosmic and mundane in the wake of breakdowns and slippages from “normalcy”.

Located at Gillman Barracks, guests will be treated to installations, videos, sound pieces, as well as time-limited online works.

These digital content are only accessible only at several mystery locations islandwide — turning it into an art treasure hunt that explores other neighbourhoods and engage with communities in unexpected ways.

When: Jan 22 - 28, 2021

Venue: Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road, #02-09

Opening hours: Daily, 6pm – 11:59pm

Admission: Free admission

4. Telok Kurau showcase - The Phase

A showcase at peaceful low-rise precinct? You got that right. Telok Kurau Studios is the first venue under the Arts Housing Scheme in Singapore.

Whether you’re into guided tours, workshops and demonstrations, here, visitors will be treated to over 20 artists that will be showcasing their new works and invite the public into their studios to witness the creation process.

When: Jan 24 - 30, 2021

Venue: Telok Kurau Studios, 91 Lor J Telok Kurau

Opening hours: Daily, 11am – 5pm

Admission: Free

Find out more about Singapore Art Week and the list events to check out here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.