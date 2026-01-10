Singapore Art Week, immersive theatre: Singapore events in January 2026

January in Singapore tends to move at a gentler pace, but it's rarely quiet. As routines settle back in, the city begins to reassert its cultural rhythm, anchored by the return of Singapore Art Week and the fringe events that follow in its wake. Galleries, public spaces and unexpected corners come alive with exhibitions, performances and late-night gatherings that reward curiosity more than urgency.

Beyond the art world, the month also brings a considered mix of concerts, club nights and immersive experiences that feel in step with the season. This curated guide to events in Singapore this January 2026 invites you re-engage with the city in ways that linger.

Pictures at an Exhibition and Liszt's Piano Concerto

Jan 30 & 31, 2026, 7.30pm

Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

January often calls for something reflective yet stirring, and this Singapore Symphony Orchestra concert offers exactly that. Led by French conductor Pierre Bleuse, the evening unfolds as a sequence of vivid musical scenes, from the raw intensity of Prokofiev's Scythian Suite to the richly coloured portraits of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, heard in Ravel's orchestration.

At the centre is pianist Bertrand Chamayou, whose interpretation of Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 is precise and assured, allowing the piano to move naturally within the larger orchestral texture.

This is a programme that will be a rewarding listen for both newcomers and seasoned concertgoers. For those looking to anchor their list of things to do in Singapore this January around the arts, it's an experience that lingers long after the final note.

Book tickets from $15 at sso.org.sg. Eligible for SG Culture Pass redemption.

Neural Echoes: Enter the Sleep Lab

Jan 9 - Feb 7, 2026

The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

Part immersive theatre, part literary experiment, Neural Echoes: Enter the Sleep Lab invites participants into a fictional sleep research facility where sound, memory and agency quietly blur.

Presented by Tusitala and Artwave Studio as part of VERSE 2026, the 50-minute experience places small groups inside a controlled environment shaped by voice, light and carefully designed audio cues.

Rather than watching a story unfold, participants move through it, responding to instructions, solving puzzles and making choices that subtly alter the narrative's direction. The result feels less like an escape room and more like a speculative thought exercise, exploring how technology, authority and collective decision-making intersect.

Tickets from $32 via BookMyShow; SG Culture Pass applicable

RITUAL feat. Paramida (Love On The Rocks)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ5Kl81Kmww[/embed]

Saturday, Jan 17, 2026, from 6.00pm

RASA, Singapore

Marking Rasa's one-year anniversary, RITUAL leans into the slower-burn side of club culture: less spectacle, more intention. Headlining the night is Panorama Bar resident Paramida, whose sets are built on a deep respect for dance music's emotional history, drawing fluidly from proto-house, trance, Italian dream house and new beat without nostalgia tipping into pastiche.

There's a sense of continuity rather than peak-chasing here, where rhythm and atmosphere unfold patiently across the floor. Supporting sets by HBN and Kevin Sy ease the room into motion, while BillTong opens proceedings with warm, funk-edged house. Arrive early, settle in with dinner and drinks, and let the night gather its own momentum.

Tickets from $30 via Ticket Fairy; limited door tickets available

Insects: Microsculptures Magnified

From Jan 17, 2026

ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974

This exhibition invites visitors to slow down and look closely at a world usually passed over without a second glance. Insects: Microsculptures Magnified presents large-scale photographic portraits by British photographer Levon Biss, revealing insects at a level of detail rarely seen, from the texture of wings to the architecture of compound eyes.

Printed at monumental scale, the images shift insects from background presence to central subject, encouraging a quieter form of attention. Alongside the visuals, scientific research from Singapore adds context, connecting these species to local ecosystems and ongoing discoveries in urban biodiversity.

The experience is neither sensational nor sentimental; instead, it gently reframes how we relate to the smallest forms of life around us.

Tickets available via marinabaysands.com; exhibition runs until April 2026

OH! Moonstone

Jan 18-25, 2026

Moonstone Lane, Singapore

This guided art walk by OH! Open House invites visitors into a part of Singapore that rarely demands attention, yet quietly holds decades of lived history. Set within Moonstone Lane, the experience unfolds through homes, workshops, shrines and in-between spaces, where site-specific artworks respond to the neighbourhood's layered past and present.

Rather than presenting the area as a fixed heritage site, the walk reveals how everyday places absorb memory through use, habit and care; and how easily these stories can slip away amid constant redevelopment. Encounters are intimate and unhurried, asking participants to look closely and listen rather than rush through.

Tickets by $40 donation via Klook; SG Culture Pass applicable

Singapore Art Week 2026

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRwSWr2E-nw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Jan 22-31, 2026

Various locations across Singapore

Each January, Singapore Art Week quietly reshapes the city, spilling out of museums and galleries into hotels, warehouses, MRT stations and public spaces. Beyond the headline exhibitions and art fairs, it's the fringe events that often reward unhurried wandering. Think pop-up shows, walking tours, sound experiments, late-night performances and site-specific works that appear where you least expect them.

From Gillman Barracks and Tanjong Pagar Distripark to unexpected corners of the Civic District, the city becomes a living exhibition over ten days. For a deeper dive, our guide on what to expect at Singapore Art Week 2026 offers a helpful starting point before you step out.

Free and ticketed events; explore programmes and plan your visit via artweek.sg

salute

Friday, Jan 23, 2026, from 10pm

MDLR, Singapore

Vienna-born and Manchester-based, salute arrives in Singapore with a sound built for movement rather than spectacle. His sets draw from UK garage, house and French touch, stitched together by a melodic sensibility that favours emotion as much as energy.

On the floor, that translates to long, euphoric builds and moments of release that feel communal rather than performative. It's club music that wears its heart openly, uplifting without tipping into excess. Backed by tastemakers like Four Tet and Floating Points, salute's rise has been steady rather than sudden, shaped by nights that prioritise feeling over flash.

Tickets available online via megatix.asia; secure yours early before door allocation fills

Ministry of Sound Classical

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvGABUgyCOA[/embed]

Friday, Jan 23, 2026

Fort Canning Green, Singapore

As the sun drops behind Fort Canning, Ministry of Sound Classical transforms familiar club tracks into something broader and more communal. Performed live by Singapore's Metropolitan Festival Orchestra alongside vocalists and DJs, the night reframes 90s and early-2000s dance anthems through orchestral arrangements that emphasise scale rather than spectacle.

Tracks once built for dark rooms and strobes take on a different character outdoors: expansive, nostalgic, and surprisingly reflective between peaks. It's less about reliving the club exactly as it was, and more about hearing these songs with fresh ears, carried by strings, brass and collective memory.

Tickets available online; book early via ticketek.com.sg

This article was first published in City Nomads.