Singapore attractions to visit in 2020 - promotions at sentosa, USS, cable car, the zoo and more

We’re more than halfway through 2020 and being able to travel still seems to be a far off dream as the pandemic surges on. 

Well, there’s still the option of taking a ‘Singapoliday’ as the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) new campaign encourages us to rediscover the country and help support the badly hit tourism sector. 

Just in time as well as STB has approved the reopening of some of Singapore’s top tourist attractions such as Sentosa’s Universal Studios Singapore, Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, with safety measures in place and promotions on tickets to attract visitors. 

The government has also announced that each Singaporean aged 18 and above can receive $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers via their SingPass to purchase staycation deals, attraction tickets and tours. The vouchers can only be redeemed in November 2020 for use from Dec 2020 to end June 2021. 

If you can't wait, check out which hotels are offering staycation deals

As of September 2020, more than 30 attractions and activity operators have been approved by STB to reopen. We’ve compiled some of the current promotions at these top tourist spots (minus the tourists). 

Ongoing promotions at Singapore attractions 

Attraction Promotion Validity
Sentosa  Free entry by Sentosa Express or drive in, discounts at AJ Hackett, Skyline Luge and more Sep 30, 2020 
Resorts World Sentosa  Mastercard and Maybank card promotions at USS and S.E.A. Aquarium Up to Dec 31, 2020
Singapore Cable Car  Up to 55 per cent off Cable Car Sky Pass Mar 31, 2021 (Book by Aug 31)
Gardens by the Bay  National Day discount on ticket prices Feb 7, 2021
Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)  55 per cent off second ticket at Singapore Zoo Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Night Safari Aug 31, 2020
Marina Bay Sands  Mainly discounts for Standard Chartered cardholders Sept 30, 2020 
Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park, Changi Experience Studio  Aug 31, 2020

Note that for many of the attractions, you have to book a time slot when you purchase your tickets as safe distancing measures are in place to prevent overcrowding. Some places also have National Day promotions this period so get them early. 

*Note: many attractions have different terms and conditions for each promotion, so remember to read the fine print!

Sentosa — free entry, discounted tickets, F&B deals

AJ Hackett bungy at Sentosa. PHOTO: AJ Hackett
Attraction Promotion Price  Validity
Sentosa Island Bus Tour 2-hour guided bus tour around Sentosa (includes stops at Fort Siloso, RWS, Sentosa Cove) Adult $17.50

Child $14

 Use within 90 days 
Sentosa Fun Pass (60 tokens) 25 per cent off – for access to more than 70 attractions and experiences $45 Mar 31, 2021
Madame Tussauds Singapore 1-for-1 tickets to Madame Tussauds 5-in-1 experience (includes entry to Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore LIVE, Spirit of Singapore Boat ride, Marvel 4D Experience and Ultimate Film Star Experience) $42 Sept 4, 2020
Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa Bungy  $49 (U.P. $159) Oct 31, 2020
Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa Giant Swing  $49 (U.P. $69) Oct 31, 2020
Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa The Ultimate Pack (includes Bungy, Giant Swing, Skybridge, free drink, $5 F&B voucher for 1 person) $99 Oct 31, 2020
Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa Triple Giant Swing for 3 persons $99 Oct 31, 2020
Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa Giant Swing Family Pack (includes Triple Giant Swing for 2 adults, 1 kid OR 1 adult, 2 kids) $99 Oct 31, 2020
Gogreen Cycle 1-hour bicycle rental $9.90 (U.P. $15) Aug 31, 2020
Gogreen Segway Segway Fun Ride for 250m $9.90 (U.P. $17) Aug 31, 2020
Trick Eye Museum  Entry to Trick Eye Museum and 1 HeadRock VR (Blue Ride) Adult: $25 (U.P. $40)

Child: $20 (U.P. $35)

 Dec 27, 2020
Trick Eye Museum 20 per cent off admission ticket with PAssion card Adult: $25, Child: $20 Dec 31, 2020

There’s no better time to take advantage of the free entry to Sentosa and I’d say now’s your chance to go for the extreme stuff such as the AJ Hackett Bungy at just $49. You’d never be able to find a bungy anywhere in the world so cheap.

There are also a number of dining deals at various restaurants around Sentosa, including hotel restaurants such as 1-for-1 at Sofitel and Shutters at Amara Sanctuary. If you’re a Mastercard holder, check out the discounts available for attractions and restaurants too. 

Do take note of the revised shuttle bus timings when you plan your trip.

Resorts World Sentosa — promos at USS, S.E.A. aquarium

Need a break? Come spend a relaxing afternoon with our marine life family at S.E.A. Aquarium like Noel Lin! Enjoy a...

Posted by Resorts World Sentosa on Monday, August 3, 2020
Attraction Promotion Price  Validity
Universal Studios Singapore  1-day Adult ticket

Purchase with a Mastercard to redeem a free LiHO TEA (voucher must be printed out)

 From $43 Aug 31, 2020
Universal Studios Singapore 1-day Adult ticket, free $5 meal voucher, USS 10th anniversary towel when you purchase with a Mastercard card From $81 Sep 30, 2020
Universal Studios Singapore 1-day Adult ticket, $5 retail voucher when you purchase with a Maybank card Adult: From $75

Child: From $58

 Dec 31, 2020
S.E.A. Aquarium 1-day Adult ticket 

Purchase with a Mastercard to redeem a free LiHO TEA (voucher must be printed out)

 $29 Aug 31, 2020
S.E.A. Aquarium 1-for-1 admission tickets (purchase with PAssion POSB debit card) Jan 10, 2021

If you’re going, note that Universal Studios now opens from Thursday to Saturday from 2pm to 9pm. Those with PAssion POSB debit cards, you’re in luck as you can try to be the first 100 to buy 1-for-1 tickets online each weekend.  

Singapore Cable Car — unlimited rides 

Pause your virtual hangouts and #MakeTime for some real-life bonding with the gang! Follow Victoria Cheng and friends...

Posted by Sentosa (Official) on Thursday, August 6, 2020
Promotion Price  Validity
Sky Pass one-day unlimited rides Adult $24.50

Child $17.50

 Mar 31, 2021 (book by Aug 31, 2020)
Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass one day unlimited rides (includes a Cable Car nanoblock) Adult $28

Child $24

 Mar 31, 2021 (book by Aug 31, 2020)
1-for-1 Cable Car Sky Dining – Singapore Flavours Cabin (Be first 100 to purchase with a PAssion POSB debit card on each weekend in Aug 2020) $76.51 Within 90 days
1-for-1 Cable Car Sky Pass (round trip) and two-course set lunch at Abora (Be first 100 to purchase with a PAssion POSB debit card on each weekend in Aug 2020) $70 Within 90 days

If you haven’t taken the cable car in a long time, now’s your chance to book cheap tickets with your family and friends. 

Mount Faber’s hilltop restaurant Arbora is also offering a Family Bundle for 2 adults and 1 child for just $55. Book by 31 Aug and dine by 31 Mar 2021.

Operating hours have also changed and the Singapore Cable Car is open from 8.45am to 8.30pm. 

Gardens by the Bay — cheap tickets to Flower Dome & Cloud Forest

🎉 Cloud Forest is now open and we look forward to having you back again! Book your ticket and time slot online at...

Posted by Gardens by the Bay on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Promotion Price  Validity
National Day Special: unlimited visits to Flower Dome & Cloud Forest, unlimited rides on shuttle service $20 Feb 7, 2021
Cloud Forest  Adult: $9 (U.P. $12)

Child: $6 (U.P. $8)

 Not stated
Flower Dome Adult: $9 (U.P. $12)

Child: $6 (U.P. $8)

 Not stated

So far, the Flower Dome and Far East Organization Children’s Garden are open from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

The Cloud Forest reopens to Friends of the Gardens members from July 30, 2020 and from Aug 6, 2020, to the public. 

For an extra $1 off your ticket price, download the Gardens by the Bay mobile app and purchase your ticket in the app. This excludes the National Day special.

And if you’re a nurse, you get free entry for the month of August. 

Wildlife Reserves Singapore – discounted tickets for Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Jurong Bird Park and Night Safari

Are you ready to go wild with us? 🦁 We are wild with excitement to bring you smiles, laughter, and joy at our parks…...

Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Monday, August 3, 2020
Attraction Promotion Price  Validity
Singapore Zoo Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off   $56.55 (2 adults), $50.70 (1 adult, 1 child)  Aug 31, 2020 

(except Aug 8 to 10) 
River Safari Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off   $52.20 (2 adults), $46.80 (1 adult, 1 child)  Aug 31, 2020 

(except Aug 8 to 10) 
Jurong Bird Park  Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off   $46.40 (2 adults), $41.45 (1 adult, 1 child)  Aug 31, 2020 

(except Aug 8 to 10) 
Night Safari Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off   $73.95 (2 adults), $66.30 (1 adult, 1 child)  Aug 31, 2020 

(except Aug 8 to 10)

Unfortunately, Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s website states that the 1-for-1 admission tickets with PAssion POSB Debit Card and SAFRA have been temporarily suspended. 

But the good news is, ticket prices for each of the parks are going at 20 per cent discount even after Aug 31. I checked, and you can purchase your ticket and book a date to go all the way until Oct 31, 2020.  

Marina Bay Sands — discounts at ArtScience Museum, SkyPark

Attraction Promotion Price  Validity
ArtScience Museum 30 per cent off ticket to a Single Exhibition for Sands Rewards members (membership signup is free) $12.30  Not stated 
ArtScience Museum 15 per cent off admission tickets with a Standard Chartered card (must present at museum)  $16 Sept 30, 2020
SkyPark Observation Deck 15 per cent off entry ticket with a Standard Chartered card (max 4 tickets per cardholder) $25 Sept 30, 2020
Sands Skypark Observation Deck, Digital Light Canvas and Sampan Rides

3-in-1 Attractions Bundle – Sands

Rewards Lifestyle members can enjoy access to all 3 attractions (membership signup is free)

 $10 Nov 30, 2020

Time to safely visit Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and the ArtScience Museum without the hordes of tourists.

The ongoing promotions also make it seem pretty worth it to sign up for a Sands Rewards Lifestyle membership since it’s free to score some discounted tickets. 

There’re also a number of ongoing deals at many atas restaurants, including 1-for-1 dining offers valid till end August at restaurants such as Tim Ho Wan, Da Paolo Gastronomia, Dallas Café and Bar and Punjab Grill, so you can combine your visit with a satisfying meal. 

Jewel Changi Airport — discounts at Canopy Park, Changi Experience Studio

Come celebrate National Day with us at Canopy Park this August! In conjunction with Singapore’s 55th birthday, enjoy 55%...

Posted by Jewel Changi Airport on Monday, August 3, 2020
Attraction Promotion Price Validity
Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio Unlimited entry for 3 months with purchase of Bundle Package 2 or Bundle Package 4  $54, $71 Aug 10, 2020
Canopy Park 55% off a single attraction ticket (applies to Canopy Bridge, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze, Manulife Sky Nets – Walking, Manulife Sky Nets – Bouncing)

 

Receive $10 Jewel voucher if you spend at least $55 on your Citibank card

 From $3.60 Aug 31, 2020
Canopy Park Key in PAPROMO when booking (for PAssion Card holders From $3 Oct 31, 2020

Well, since we can’t travel, at least there’s Changi’s crown JEWEL, which is still fairly new and with enough activities and restaurants to keep us entertained. 

The promotions end in August so book your ticket soon! 

There are also activity operators that have reopened such as Pororo Park Singapore, BOUNCE Singapore and Forest Adventure, so if you’re searching for something more active, you can check out some discounted passes on Klook or Fave

