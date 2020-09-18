Singapore attractions to visit in 2020 - promotions at sentosa, USS, cable car, the zoo and more

We’re more than halfway through 2020 and being able to travel still seems to be a far off dream as the pandemic surges on.

Well, there’s still the option of taking a ‘Singapoliday’ as the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) new campaign encourages us to rediscover the country and help support the badly hit tourism sector.

Just in time as well as STB has approved the reopening of some of Singapore’s top tourist attractions such as Sentosa’s Universal Studios Singapore, Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, with safety measures in place and promotions on tickets to attract visitors.

The government has also announced that each Singaporean aged 18 and above can receive $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers via their SingPass to purchase staycation deals, attraction tickets and tours. The vouchers can only be redeemed in November 2020 for use from Dec 2020 to end June 2021.

If you can't wait, check out which hotels are offering staycation deals.

As of September 2020, more than 30 attractions and activity operators have been approved by STB to reopen. We’ve compiled some of the current promotions at these top tourist spots (minus the tourists).

Ongoing promotions at Singapore attractions