Singapore attractions to visit in 2020 - promotions at sentosa, USS, cable car, the zoo and more

We’re more than halfway through 2020 and being able to travel still seems to be a far off dream as the pandemic surges on.
Well, there’s still the option of taking a ‘Singapoliday’ as the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) new campaign encourages us to rediscover the country and help support the badly hit tourism sector.
Just in time as well as STB has approved the reopening of some of Singapore’s top tourist attractions such as Sentosa’s Universal Studios Singapore, Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay, with safety measures in place and promotions on tickets to attract visitors.
The government has also announced that each Singaporean aged 18 and above can receive $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers via their SingPass to purchase staycation deals, attraction tickets and tours. The vouchers can only be redeemed in November 2020 for use from Dec 2020 to end June 2021.
If you can't wait, check out which hotels are offering staycation deals.
As of September 2020, more than 30 attractions and activity operators have been approved by STB to reopen. We’ve compiled some of the current promotions at these top tourist spots (minus the tourists).
Ongoing promotions at Singapore attractions
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Validity
|Sentosa
|Free entry by Sentosa Express or drive in, discounts at AJ Hackett, Skyline Luge and more
|Sep 30, 2020
|Resorts World Sentosa
|Mastercard and Maybank card promotions at USS and S.E.A. Aquarium
|Up to Dec 31, 2020
|Singapore Cable Car
|Up to 55 per cent off Cable Car Sky Pass
|Mar 31, 2021 (Book by Aug 31)
|Gardens by the Bay
|National Day discount on ticket prices
|Feb 7, 2021
|Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS)
|55 per cent off second ticket at Singapore Zoo Jurong Bird Park, River Safari, Night Safari
|Aug 31, 2020
|Marina Bay Sands
|Mainly discounts for Standard Chartered cardholders
|Sept 30, 2020
|Jewel Changi Airport
|Canopy Park, Changi Experience Studio
|Aug 31, 2020
Note that for many of the attractions, you have to book a time slot when you purchase your tickets as safe distancing measures are in place to prevent overcrowding. Some places also have National Day promotions this period so get them early.
*Note: many attractions have different terms and conditions for each promotion, so remember to read the fine print!
Sentosa — free entry, discounted tickets, F&B dealsAJ Hackett bungy at Sentosa. PHOTO: AJ Hackett
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|Sentosa Island Bus Tour
|2-hour guided bus tour around Sentosa (includes stops at Fort Siloso, RWS, Sentosa Cove)
|Adult $17.50
Child $14
|Use within 90 days
|Sentosa Fun Pass (60 tokens)
|25 per cent off – for access to more than 70 attractions and experiences
|$45
|Mar 31, 2021
|Madame Tussauds Singapore
|1-for-1 tickets to Madame Tussauds 5-in-1 experience (includes entry to Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore LIVE, Spirit of Singapore Boat ride, Marvel 4D Experience and Ultimate Film Star Experience)
|$42
|Sept 4, 2020
|Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|Bungy
|$49 (U.P. $159)
|Oct 31, 2020
|Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|Giant Swing
|$49 (U.P. $69)
|Oct 31, 2020
|Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|The Ultimate Pack (includes Bungy, Giant Swing, Skybridge, free drink, $5 F&B voucher for 1 person)
|$99
|Oct 31, 2020
|Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|Triple Giant Swing for 3 persons
|$99
|Oct 31, 2020
|Sky Park by AJ Hackett Sentosa
|Giant Swing Family Pack (includes Triple Giant Swing for 2 adults, 1 kid OR 1 adult, 2 kids)
|$99
|Oct 31, 2020
|Gogreen Cycle
|1-hour bicycle rental
|$9.90 (U.P. $15)
|Aug 31, 2020
|Gogreen Segway
|Segway Fun Ride for 250m
|$9.90 (U.P. $17)
|Aug 31, 2020
|Trick Eye Museum
|Entry to Trick Eye Museum and 1 HeadRock VR (Blue Ride)
|Adult: $25 (U.P. $40)
Child: $20 (U.P. $35)
|Dec 27, 2020
|Trick Eye Museum
|20 per cent off admission ticket with PAssion card
|Adult: $25, Child: $20
|Dec 31, 2020
There’s no better time to take advantage of the free entry to Sentosa and I’d say now’s your chance to go for the extreme stuff such as the AJ Hackett Bungy at just $49. You’d never be able to find a bungy anywhere in the world so cheap.
There are also a number of dining deals at various restaurants around Sentosa, including hotel restaurants such as 1-for-1 at Sofitel and Shutters at Amara Sanctuary. If you’re a Mastercard holder, check out the discounts available for attractions and restaurants too.
Do take note of the revised shuttle bus timings when you plan your trip.
Resorts World Sentosa — promos at USS, S.E.A. aquarium
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|Universal Studios Singapore
|1-day Adult ticket
Purchase with a Mastercard to redeem a free LiHO TEA (voucher must be printed out)
|From $43
|Aug 31, 2020
|Universal Studios Singapore
|1-day Adult ticket, free $5 meal voucher, USS 10th anniversary towel when you purchase with a Mastercard card
|From $81
|Sep 30, 2020
|Universal Studios Singapore
|1-day Adult ticket, $5 retail voucher when you purchase with a Maybank card
|Adult: From $75
Child: From $58
|Dec 31, 2020
|S.E.A. Aquarium
|1-day Adult ticket
Purchase with a Mastercard to redeem a free LiHO TEA (voucher must be printed out)
|$29
|Aug 31, 2020
|S.E.A. Aquarium
|1-for-1 admission tickets (purchase with PAssion POSB debit card)
|–
|Jan 10, 2021
If you’re going, note that Universal Studios now opens from Thursday to Saturday from 2pm to 9pm. Those with PAssion POSB debit cards, you’re in luck as you can try to be the first 100 to buy 1-for-1 tickets online each weekend.
Singapore Cable Car — unlimited rides
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|Sky Pass one-day unlimited rides
|Adult $24.50
Child $17.50
|Mar 31, 2021 (book by Aug 31, 2020)
|Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass one day unlimited rides (includes a Cable Car nanoblock)
|Adult $28
Child $24
|Mar 31, 2021 (book by Aug 31, 2020)
|1-for-1 Cable Car Sky Dining – Singapore Flavours Cabin (Be first 100 to purchase with a PAssion POSB debit card on each weekend in Aug 2020)
|$76.51
|Within 90 days
|1-for-1 Cable Car Sky Pass (round trip) and two-course set lunch at Abora (Be first 100 to purchase with a PAssion POSB debit card on each weekend in Aug 2020)
|$70
|Within 90 days
If you haven’t taken the cable car in a long time, now’s your chance to book cheap tickets with your family and friends.
Mount Faber’s hilltop restaurant Arbora is also offering a Family Bundle for 2 adults and 1 child for just $55. Book by 31 Aug and dine by 31 Mar 2021.
Operating hours have also changed and the Singapore Cable Car is open from 8.45am to 8.30pm.
Gardens by the Bay — cheap tickets to Flower Dome & Cloud Forest
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|National Day Special: unlimited visits to Flower Dome & Cloud Forest, unlimited rides on shuttle service
|$20
|Feb 7, 2021
|Cloud Forest
|Adult: $9 (U.P. $12)
Child: $6 (U.P. $8)
|Not stated
|Flower Dome
|Adult: $9 (U.P. $12)
Child: $6 (U.P. $8)
|Not stated
So far, the Flower Dome and Far East Organization Children’s Garden are open from 9:00am to 8:00pm.
The Cloud Forest reopens to Friends of the Gardens members from July 30, 2020 and from Aug 6, 2020, to the public.
For an extra $1 off your ticket price, download the Gardens by the Bay mobile app and purchase your ticket in the app. This excludes the National Day special.
And if you’re a nurse, you get free entry for the month of August.
Wildlife Reserves Singapore – discounted tickets for Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Jurong Bird Park and Night Safari
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|Singapore Zoo
|Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off
|$56.55 (2 adults), $50.70 (1 adult, 1 child)
|Aug 31, 2020
(except Aug 8 to 10)
|River Safari
|Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off
|$52.20 (2 adults), $46.80 (1 adult, 1 child)
|Aug 31, 2020
(except Aug 8 to 10)
|Jurong Bird Park
|Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off
|$46.40 (2 adults), $41.45 (1 adult, 1 child)
|Aug 31, 2020
(except Aug 8 to 10)
|Night Safari
|Buy 1 ticket, get second ticket at 55 per cent off
|$73.95 (2 adults), $66.30 (1 adult, 1 child)
|Aug 31, 2020
(except Aug 8 to 10)
Unfortunately, Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s website states that the 1-for-1 admission tickets with PAssion POSB Debit Card and SAFRA have been temporarily suspended.
But the good news is, ticket prices for each of the parks are going at 20 per cent discount even after Aug 31. I checked, and you can purchase your ticket and book a date to go all the way until Oct 31, 2020.
Marina Bay Sands — discounts at ArtScience Museum, SkyPark
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|ArtScience Museum
|30 per cent off ticket to a Single Exhibition for Sands Rewards members (membership signup is free)
|$12.30
|Not stated
|ArtScience Museum
|15 per cent off admission tickets with a Standard Chartered card (must present at museum)
|$16
|Sept 30, 2020
|SkyPark Observation Deck
|15 per cent off entry ticket with a Standard Chartered card (max 4 tickets per cardholder)
|$25
|Sept 30, 2020
|Sands Skypark Observation Deck, Digital Light Canvas and Sampan Rides
|
3-in-1 Attractions Bundle – Sands
Rewards Lifestyle members can enjoy access to all 3 attractions (membership signup is free)
|$10
|Nov 30, 2020
Time to safely visit Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and the ArtScience Museum without the hordes of tourists.
The ongoing promotions also make it seem pretty worth it to sign up for a Sands Rewards Lifestyle membership since it’s free to score some discounted tickets.
There’re also a number of ongoing deals at many atas restaurants, including 1-for-1 dining offers valid till end August at restaurants such as Tim Ho Wan, Da Paolo Gastronomia, Dallas Café and Bar and Punjab Grill, so you can combine your visit with a satisfying meal.
Jewel Changi Airport — discounts at Canopy Park, Changi Experience Studio
|Attraction
|Promotion
|Price
|Validity
|Canopy Park and Changi Experience Studio
|Unlimited entry for 3 months with purchase of Bundle Package 2 or Bundle Package 4
|$54, $71
|Aug 10, 2020
|Canopy Park
|55% off a single attraction ticket (applies to Canopy Bridge, Hedge Maze, Mirror Maze, Manulife Sky Nets – Walking, Manulife Sky Nets – Bouncing)
Receive $10 Jewel voucher if you spend at least $55 on your Citibank card
|From $3.60
|Aug 31, 2020
|Canopy Park
|Key in PAPROMO when booking (for PAssion Card holders)
|From $3
|Oct 31, 2020
Well, since we can’t travel, at least there’s Changi’s crown JEWEL, which is still fairly new and with enough activities and restaurants to keep us entertained.
The promotions end in August so book your ticket soon!
There are also activity operators that have reopened such as Pororo Park Singapore, BOUNCE Singapore and Forest Adventure, so if you’re searching for something more active, you can check out some discounted passes on Klook or Fave.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.