Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33...Here's how he did it

You'd think a man who hasn't worked a 9-to-5 job in over 30 years, and lives pretty comfortably, has always had it all.

That he would've been born with a silver spoon, right? Wrong.

Meet Morten Strange, a respected Danish financial analyst and author based in Singapore, who retired at the young age of 33.

Let that number sink in. Morten quit his job as an oil rig worker in 1986 to officially retire at an age when most of us start to peak at our career.

And waaaay before the FIRE movement took off and became a trend.

Yet, in the last 33 years, despite not having a regular salary, Morten has:

Raised a family of 4 kids

Bought and sold 5 properties over the years as investment

Travelled the world

Published books on personal finance, including 'Be Financially Free'

Become an avid nature photographer

So just how did he do it? Read on.

EARLY LIFE

We meet the proud permanent resident of Singapore in his quaint, spacious condo filled with artefacts from around the world. There's a sense of nostalgia and story in each corner. A lot like his own life.

"I imagine it is easier to become financially free if you are born with a silver spoon in your mouth and have a fancy university degree, but I had none of those when I grew up. I was born in a two-room apartment in Copenhagen and my parents were pretty poor," he recalls.

There's no mistaking that Morten learnt a thing or two about money quite early in life.

As an economics student at university, he developed an interest in photography as a source of income.

"I never borrowed money and left university after two years to work instead," he tells us.

As he potters around the kitchen to get us coffee and spreads out the plates on the table for a quick brunch of takeaway dumplings, you see glimpses of a self-made man.

Through the 70s, he's worked on a farm in Alberta in Canada, hiked across northern Alaska to photograph birds, participated in national service in the military - all before he landed a job on the oil rigs in the North Sea.

"I always carried a small camera with me - my Rollei 35 - and I took photos on the rigs, which I sold to magazines and book publishers to augment my working-class income. I worked hard during those years and spent most of my money buying shares and bonds," he says.

By the time Morten was 27, he had already ticked off a checklist that would be any working professional's envy: "A nice two-storey house near the beach in England and a Ford Mustang V8 in the driveway. But I thought there has to be more to life than this," he muses.

MOVING TO SINGAPORE

In 1980, Morten decided to quit his job and move to Singapore with another job before the year was over.

Through most of his time here in the early 80s, Morten worked on oil rigs across South-east Asia including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

By 1986, he had saved up enough money - $400,000 - and figured he could generate enough passive income through his investments to sustain his lifestyle.

Interesting fact: Latest reports suggest that entry level positions at oil rigs can typically earn you between $70,000-$110,000 per annum.