Singapore-based British woman lists biggest culture shocks after moving back to UK

One would expect to feel right at home returning to your homeland - but that' not always the case.

British-born content creator, who goes by Sidneygraceb, took to TikTok to share some differences she found between Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK) after living in Asia for 15 years.

"I moved to Singapore when I was seven years old," the 22-year-old shared, highlighting that she doesn't recall much of life in the UK.

She started off with the fact that the UK has roundabouts in the dozens while there's probably only "one roundabout in Singapore", which she came across in Sentosa.

Moreover, she mentioned that while getting her driver's licence in Singapore she wasn't taught how to navigate a roundabout.

The next point she brought up was about the different escalator etiquette in the two countries. In Singapore, you stand on the left side of the escalator but apparently in the UK, you stand on the right. "I found this out the hard way," shared Sidneygraceb.

"[When] I landed [at] the airport, I was in everyone's way as I stood on the left side." While she does stand on the right side now, Sidneygraceb still feels like she's doing something wrong.

"It feels like I'm going against the will of God," she added.

Another thing she noticed is boot sales or the lack thereof in Singapore.

Whereas in the UK, there's one taking place every weekend and even on weekdays, Sidneygraceb mentioned.

However she did acknowledged there has been a rise of flea markets in Singapore recently, though not quite the same as in the UK. She also noted that one can't just have a garage sale on their driveway here, as one would need a "licence" to do so.

According to Singapore Police Force website, it is stated that a permit is only required for an assembly, procession, funeral, wedding or road closure.

Lastly, Sidneygraceb mentioned how produce in the UK expires much quicker than in Singapore which she finds "really hard to deal with”.

While in Singapore, most of the produce are imported, Sidneygraceb highlighted, as there's not enough land to grow our own. As such, she claimed that there are more preservatives added to extend the shelf life.

"Singapore imports everything [from] fruits [to] vegetables [as] there's not enough land to grow much over there, there's more preservatives in what [they] have."

A quick check on the Singapore Food Agency website shows that imported fruits and vegetables to Singapore must abide to the Control of Plants Rules, which includes the non-usage of prohibited pesticide and toxic chemicals.

Netizens' reactions

In the comments sections, netizens also chimed in with their opinions.

For starters, a few of them pointed out that there are actually more than one roundabout in Singapore, mentioning examples such as Newton and Serangoon Gardens.

A netizen remarked that she finds it peculiar that people in the UK stand on the right side of escalators, despite both countries sharing the same practice of driving on the left lane.

Another difference that should be taken into consideration is the overall safety in Singapore, which Sidney agreed.

A Swiss take on Singapore's "bizarre" habits

As an expat living in Singapore, Mary Muller has seen a number of Singapore-centric habits she'd describe as bizarre. For instance, Mary noticed how Singaporeans love food photography.

"You would never see a person eating their food or drinking their coffee without taking a nice picture first," she said.

Besides that, Mary is also intrigued by our infamous "chope phenomenon".

At food joints like hawker centres, Mary has seen diners reserve a table with their personal belongings such as bags or umbrella. But what blew her mind was how diners wouldn't hesitate to use more valuable items like their keys and wallet.

