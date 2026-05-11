Singapore-based menswear brands for unique, high-quality pieces

Singapore’s menswear scene has always rewarded those who look beyond the obvious. From homegrown labels building quietly distinct wardrobes to international names that have made a real home here, there’s more to explore than most people realise. Whether you’re after bespoke tailoring, considered everyday essentials, or something with a bit more personality, these are the brands we keep coming back to.

Duxton

Duxton is built around a simple premise: essentials that fit well and give you the confidence to wear them anywhere. The range covers camp shirts and button-ups in a wide spread of colours, patterns, and designs, alongside classic tees in Henley, v-neck, crew neck, and pocket cuts. Fabrics are sourced from Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Bali, with garments assembled in LA. For those after something more personal, a Made-to-Measure option is available for a customised fit stitched in Singapore.

Shop Duxton.

Pharaoh’s Horses

Pharaoh’s Horses draws its identity from tattoo culture and the kind of dressing that feels personal rather than performative. The Singapore label produces tees, shirts, knitwear, outerwear, and footwear with an eye on craft and materiality. Their leather pieces in particular reflect a considered approach to construction. The showroom, tucked up a staircase at 4A Haji Lane, is shared with a tattoo parlour and a golf concept, which says something about the community they’re building. Speaking of which: for those who play, there’s also a dedicated golf line worth exploring.

Shop at pharaohshorses.co

Arcade Men

Arcade has been at it since 2006, starting as an online store before growing into a label with a distinct point of view. The menswear range runs from print tees and pleated shorts to double-breasted blazers, with a consistent lean towards forward-thinking silhouettes that still work as a cohesive wardrobe. Their lookbook and Instagram are good starting points for understanding how the pieces fit together before you buy.



Shop at aforarcade.com

Kerbside & Co.

Founded in Singapore in 2016, Kerbside & Co. is built around utilitarian workwear and heritage-inspired clothing, with a focus on natural fibres, one-of-a-kind textiles, and small-batch production through hand-wrought techniques. The result is a range of garments that prioritise comfort and ease of movement without feeling anonymous. Each piece carries a quiet sense of character. Beyond the main label, the brand also houses Double K and Kumi J, two sibling labels with their own distinct sensibilities.

Shop at kerbside-co.com

In Good Company

Run by local designers Kane Tan and Sven Tan, In Good Company has built a steady following since its early days as a womenswear label. The brand now dresses men too, with capsule collections that lean into clean-cut staples: tailored shorts, jersey tees, utilitarian trousers, and the occasional sharp jacket. It’s considered dressing without being fussy about it.

Shop at ingoodcompany.asia

Kevin Seah

Kevin Seah is one of Singapore’s most established names in men’s clothing, and the breadth of the offering reflects that. The brand spans ready-to-wear basics, a made-to-order programme across shirts, trousers, jackets and more, as well as a heritage collection of batik, ikat, shibori, and block-print shirts that draw on textile traditions from across the region. For those who want to go further, a full bespoke tailoring service is also available. It’s a rare one-stop shop that can take you from an everyday polo to a fully tailored suit.

Shop at kevinseah.com

aai

From the brothers behind biro, Kage and Keng How Chong, aai is their return to a streetwear idea they first explored over a decade ago; one they shelved in favour of building biro, and have now revisited with considerably more depth. Where biro leans towards evergreen menswear, aai is more contemporary and experimental: bolder logos, unexpected silhouettes, and a willingness to play with colour and unconventional materials. The range covers tees, hoodies, fleece sets, work pants, flannel shirts, and outerwear, relaxed pieces with a distinct point of view. AAI stands for “An Autonomous Individual,” which tells you something about the intention behind it.

Shop at aai.is

What this list reflects is a menswear scene in Singapore that’s more varied than it’s often given credit for. Spanning tailoring, heritage craft, streetwear, and everyday essentials from both local independents and brands that have found a genuine footing here. Worth supporting, and worth wearing.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.