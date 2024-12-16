Singapore-based 'spiritual store' offers 'love ritual' on Carousell for $500, sparking debate on such services

Feeling lost in love?

A Carousell listing put up by a Singapore-based company identifying itself as a "spiritual shop", called Element Mustika, is offering to help turn your love life around with a "hardcore love ritual and reconciliation spell" — but for a price tag of $500.

The listing, which has since attracted the attention of netizens, claims that its Bloodworm Love Ritual is "highly recommended" for those facing marital and relationship woes, trying to salvage a failed relationship or struggling to connect with a loved one.

For those who purchase the service, the ritual will apparently be conducted by an Ajarn (Thai for teacher) from Chiang Mai named AJ James, whom the shop claims is "one of the most well-known Ajarns in Thailand among the amulet community" and mainly specialises in helping estranged couples and mending broken relationships.

Those who engage the service will receive photos and videos as evidence that the ritual is being conducted.

Element Mustika also stated in the listing that the customer will not be required to do anything but "wait" after providing the required photos and information.

They stated that some "potential outcomes" from the ritual include the ritual target having "repeated dreams" of the customer, "losing interest in others" to focus solely on the customer, and even the rekindling of "no contact" relationships.

Element Mustika cautioned, however, that it doesn't "promise guaranteed results" and that it may be affected by factors like "individual traits, mental and spiritual strength, karma, and destiny".

The store also advised that the ritual "is not to be misused simply, especially towards someone you 'just met'. Do not do it on impulse".

It's also worth noting that the service is listed for $600 on the store's website, though the Carousell listing does not address this price difference.

According to the website, the shop has more than 10 years of expertise and is immersed in the "mystical beliefs" of the Southeast Asian region.

It mainly focuses on spiritual items such as "mystical gemstones or objects with spiritual powers".

There's also a page on the website helping interested parties differentiate between "genuine and fake rituals".

Element Mustika has so far garnered more than a thousand five-star reviews for its various services and products on Carousell — which is its primary platform.

AsiaOne has reached out to the company for more information.

The store's listing has also gained more exposure when a Redditor posted a screenshot of the listing on r/Singapore on Thursday (Dec 12) — which sparked a discussion among Singaporeans as to whether people here actually believe in and engage in such services.

The post has since garnered 488 upvotes and 204 comments, drawing varied reactions.

Many expressed that they're not surprised that such things are popular here.

In fact, some have commented that there's plenty of other shops in Singapore providing similar services.

Some have also stated that spiritual services like these are more common and gaining popularity among the younger generations.

Others were sceptical, with several expressing that they felt like the service was designed to bait people in "desperate" situations.

Another Redditor commented that while he's a little sceptical, he feels that the $500 price tag is worth trying out to see if it actually works.

As for the hefty price tag, some don't think that it's surprising that people were willing to pay for it, while others implied that the customers were only paying to satisfy their own need for validation.

