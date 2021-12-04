Singapore beauty experts reveal their must-have budget beauty products

Here on the list, you'll find an assortment of under $40 beauty products that have been chosen by the pros.

There's a clarifying shampoo, long-lasting eyeliner, and even a moisturiser that primes and preps your face for makeup.

Keep scrolling for more proof that you don't need to spend big bucks to get an effective, well-trusted beauty product.

Bioderma Atoderm Huile De Douche, $39.90

PHOTO: Watsons

"I use this in place of soap when my skin is very dry, or previously when I travelled to cold countries." - dermatologist Dr Ker Khor Jia, medical director of Dermatology & Co

Ryo Deep Cleansing & Cooling Shampoo, $16.90

PHOTO: Watsons

"It cleanses an oily scalp well without being too drying, and is a very affordable product for daily use. I particularly like the cool, minty sensation it gives - feels great on hot days." - makeup artist Melissa Yeo

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, $39.90

PHOTO: LOOKFANTASTIC

"This cult moisturiser is something that many makeup artists use backstage during fashion weeks. It's great for quickly soothing skin that's irritated or been overloaded by too many active ingredients." - makeup artist Larry Yeo

MKUP Oil & Water Resistant Eyeliner, $28.90

PHOTO: MKUP

"I love this liquid eyeliner, which can be found in Watsons. It doesn't smudge at all, even in our local weather. I've used it on the waterline too, and it didn't run either." - makeup artist Lolent Lee

ICM Basic Pharma Emolin, $7.70

PHOTO: Guardian

"A fragrance-free, non- foaming soap substitute for dry, sensitive skin. I used it on my children when they suffered from eczema, but it's great for adults too. It cleanses well and doesn't strip skin of its natural moisture." - Dr Low Chai Ling, founder of SW1 Clinic

