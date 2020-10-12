Singapore on a budget: 20 romantic date ideas below $20

They say the best things in life are free; well, some cost a little, but still, these wallet-friendly date ideas won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

*Covid announcement: Remember to check ahead and make your reservations with these establishments. Also, let’s keep our group gatherings small (maybe, 5?).

Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal.

1. Tee off together

Experience the green. 🌳 Come down to Champions golf course opened to the public all week. Go to our website championsgolf.co for more details! #championsgolfsg #golf #golfcourse #golfphotos #golflife Posted by Champions Public Golf Course, Range, Academy & Pro Shop on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Swing your way into each others’ hearts at Champions Golf, where a game at the outdoor 36-holes mini-golf course costs only $15 nett.

Engaging in physical activity also releases endorphins that’ll keep you alert and excited on your date. You both win!

*Covid update: The 36-holes mini-golf course is temporarily suspended. Stay tuned for updates here.

Champions Golf, 60 Fairways Dr., 286966

2. Look to the stars

Is true love on the cards for you and your SO? Head to Chinatown where there are many fortune-tellers, who will read your fortune for about $5.

It may or may not come true, but it’ll be a story to tell your grandkids if your stars align.

3. Get lit with cosmic bowling

Bowling, Darts, KTV, Pool, Arcade?? We are an ideal location for dates! Catch this video out from AsiaOne to find out how influencer Le En spent a mystery date here!! =) Posted by K Bowling Club on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Turn bowling on its head at K Bowling Club, where good-natured ribbing and friendly competition abound at this glow-in-the-dark setting. Dance along to the party music while you’re at it!

K Bowling Club, 313 Orchard Rd., #03-27, 313@Somerset, 238895

4. Find love in laughter

According to a study published in the Journal Personal Relationships, sharing giggles with a romantic partner helps to keep feelings of love alive.

Comedy Masala at HERO’s Bar holds weekly shows every Tuesdays to keep you rolling in the aisles with laughter. Tickets starting from $15 per person.

*Covid update: Presently, bars are temporarily suspended. Stay tuned for more details on Comedy Masala’s website here.

Comedy Masala, HERO’s Bar, 69 Circular Rd., #01-01, 049423

5. Hike along Henderson Waves

Walk through the stunning natural panorama by day and captivating sundown views by evening.

Follow each other through beautiful forests, across designer bridges, and end up at Mount Faber for a rewarding view of Singapore’s coast.

Henderson Waves, Henderson Rd., 159557

6. Moonlit walk at East Coast Park

When the rest of the city sleeps, East Coast Park comes alive with late-night walkers by the rocks, on the beach, or inland along the cycling trails.

7. Have a rooftop picnic

On the roof of the Esplanade, roll out your picnic mats and watch the Marina Bay glitter below you. You know that feeling that you’ve finally arrived in the city you love, with the person you love? You’ll find it here.

Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Dr., 038981

8. Marvel at nature

Singapore’s not all concrete – surprise your sweetie with a visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens so soak in the colours of the season, smell the roses, and feel nature in your midst.

Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Rd., 259569

9. Take in a light show

Go to Marina Bay Sands on a weekend night and find yourself a spot facing The Shoppes. Ignore the crowds surrounding you for 13 minutes of a water-fire-light show (Spectra @ MBS) that’ll take your breath away.

Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave., 018956

10. Find a hotspot at Mount Faber

Mount Faber is probably the best naturally made spot in Singapore for that panoramic city view.

When night falls, you might just be able to catch the fireworks display at Resorts World Sentosa, too. The best part: it costs absolutely nothing!

Mount Faber, Junction of Kampong Bahru Rd. and Telok Blangah Rd., 099448

11. Stroll along Labrador Park

By day, Labrador Park is best known for a World War II tunnel, but at sundown, the history buffs retreat back to the city, leaving the gentle walking trails winding along the forest areas for loving couples to bask in the warm golden sunset.

Labrador Park, Labrador Villa Rd., 119187

12. Stay in and snuggle

Why go hard when you can go home? You don’t even need to head outside to get all romantic. Simply relax in each other’s company – bliss!

13. Have a romantic island escapade

Hop onto a boat to St John’s Island at the southernmost part of Singapore from Marina South Pier.

The 39-hectare island is one of the most remote, untouched places in Singapore. The 15-minute boat ride only costs $15 each for adults! Make your bookings here.

14. Visit an animal shelter

Bond over some furry friends at various animal shelters. Not only is it proven that playing with animals is therapeutic, but you can also consider going home with a kitty or pup if you’re ready to be a responsible pet owner.

15. Watch a movie under the stars

4 years ago today, we were at Tanjong Pagar Railway Station as part of 泰 Fantastic Thai Market. This iconic landmark... Posted by MovieMob on Saturday, September 12, 2020

MovieMob offers free movie screenings at various locations around the city, from rooftops to parks to Marina Barrage, with the glimmering Marina Bay as your backdrop.

MovieMob, 32 Eng Hoon St., 169780

16. Walk among the treetops

Rise bright and early to head to the Treetop Walk, a 250-metre suspended pathway between the two highest points in MacRitchie. It’s a bucket-list-worthy item for all expats, not to mention couples!

*Covid update: The Treetop Walk is now temporarily closed, stay tuned for updates.

The Treetop Walk, 601 Island Club Rd., 578775

17. Light up the night

An amazing shot of the sunset taken from the jetty at Raffles Marina by @yong_hazelle. Dine with your loved ones while... Posted by Raffles Marina on Thursday, October 1, 2020

You can’t go wrong planning a date around an evening filled with wine. Throw in an amazing view of the Johor Straits and you’ve got a recipe for romance.

Head down to the Raffles Marina Club, grab a few glasses of wine, and enjoy the sea breeze.

Raffles Marina Club, 10 Tuas West Dr., 638404

18. Soar higher

At the Marina Barrage, dating goes old school. Buy a kite for as little as $10 on the first floor and head up to the rooftop garden to begin the fun.

Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Dr., 018951

19. Unleash your inner Picasso

A rainbow of chaos🌈 The colours we see and use are nothing less than magical. ✨ Done by Chanae & Charlize Posted by Artify Studio on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Spend a few hours among some blank canvases, a set of artist brushes and unlimited quantities of paint. Best of all?

The Liberty Art Jam by Artify Studio is Singapore’s first art studio that works on a pay-as-you-wish system, so after you complete your masterpiece, simply donate what you think the session was worth.

Artify Studio, Singapore Textile Centre Merchants’ Association, Jln Sultan, #12-07 200, 199018

20. Walk the Skybridge at Gardens by the Bay

Visiting Singapore’s futuristic garden is romantic by day, and even more so by night. Walk the OCBC Skyway Suspension Bridge with the radiating Supertrees in the background for only $8!

*Covid update: The Supertree Observatory is temporarily closed. Keep a lookout here for updates!

OCBC Skyway Suspension Bridge, 18 Marina Gardens Dr., Gardens by the Bay, 018953

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.