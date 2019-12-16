Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets

Read also

Before he could grab onto the wheelchair handles, Jarvis saw the auntie use her legs to 'brake'. "You know like how u zam (step forcefully on) your brakes? Yes, that. Not exaggerating," said Jarvis.

Speaking about it now, his disappointment is palpable. "Can I just say a piece of my heart really died?"

Jarvis has since stopped talking to her but has refrained from exposing her ruse to others.

"You try to be compassionate about things, but when you see the truth and reality behind it…" he trailed off.

He has also had to fend off those who snatched his designated spot.

"Another time in Ang Mo Kio, there was this uncle who was sitting around, and he said to me, eh I chope (reserve) already, chope already. The uncle was not singing or anything. But he said 'I help my friend to chope'."

Even after Jarvis set up his equipment, the friend eventually came and "started to do his thing, then I'm like 'then I come early for what?' Cannot like that right?".

In the end, however, Jarvis took a step back and gave in, with the mindset: "Sometimes, it's good to lose the battle, but maybe you will still win the war."

AT THE MERCY OF THE WEATHER

PHOTO: Jarvis Quek

Being on the streets all the time also means being vulnerable to the weather conditions like getting beaten down by the hot sun in the afternoons for one. And a rainy day would mean a day's worth of potential earnings gone.

He joked about the damage that the sun can inflict on one's appearance: "If you earn a living based on your looks, you'll be dead. I'm still okay."

But the goodness of people have moved him, and it's the offers of food and drinks that get to him every time.

Said Jarvis: "I feel like I'm someone who looks at a person's heart.

"You'll be surprised, even a foreign worker will (buy a drink) for me, even under the hot sun. Maybe that's what they experience and they know what it's like."

He's also received cancelled orders from food delivery services as well when kind delivery men would drop off the food for him.

"I made some very good friends along Orchard, these delivery guys. It's really proper food, and the food at Orchard is not cheap... so I get to eat those kinds of things."

Where he used to busk full-time up to five days a week, Jarvis now has turned his focus to playing gigs and etching out a more sustainable career in entertainment, including studying music at The Songwriter Music College in Singapore.

"I feel like it's a longevity kind of thing because you cannot do it for the rest of your life. Of course, you want advancement, no matter how much you enjoy doing it. I think you owe it to yourself to advance and progress.

Another difficulty he faces is knowing where his peers are at in comparison.

He shared: "So another thing is the mental part, like friends around me got BTO (flats), the usual and everything."

But settling down may be a little way off for Jarvis and his girlfriend of three years, whom he met on the streets while performing.

"I was performing when she saw me, then we connected, dated."

"She's younger than me but we did speak about it (getting married) and it's a mutual thing, I told her the career thing takes a while."

Ironically, while Jarvis' choice of career is definitely the road less travelled, his academic achievement is a Singapore success story in itself.

Inspired by Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao after he burst onto the scene in a reality singing competition, the Normal (Academic) stream pupil became fascinated with music, teaching himself to play the keyboard off YouTube. From then on, he harboured aspirations to pursue a diploma in music at Singapore Polytechnic.