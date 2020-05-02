Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?

If you're enrolling your toddler in a Singapore preschool, you'll probably be shocked by the huge variation in childcare fees.

Childcare fees can range from about $700 to over $2,000 a month.

Take a look at the infographic below, which shows you the day in the life of a child in a premium preschool (Chiltern House) versus one in a neighbourhood childcare centre (My First Skool).

PHOTO: The Sunday Times

The schedule doesn't look very different, so what accounts for the disparity in Singapore childcare fees?

ANCHOR OPERATORS KEEP FEES LOW BECAUSE OF GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES

According to a recent report in The Straits Times, the biggest childcare players are what's know as anchor operators.

They include the PAP Community Foundation's (PCF) Sparkletots, which has over 350 centres, and NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, with 143 centres.

As part of the anchor operator scheme, their fees are capped at $720 a month.

There are also centres under the partner operator (POP) scheme, which cap their fees at $800.

WHAT YOU GET AT CENTRES THAT CHARGE $700 TO ABOUT $800

While their fees are lower, anchor operators say they offer quality education, according to the ST report.

My First Skool: Kids at enjoy a bilingual programme, regular outdoor play, nature-based learning and field trips. Its centres' menu also includes cuisines from around the world.