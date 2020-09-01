Singapore climbing gym membership price guide

Rock climbing and bouldering gyms have gained traction as a way to shake up your exercise routine.

It's an all-encompassing full-body workout that builds strength, endurance and gives you the mental challenge of navigating climbing routes like a puzzle.

You practice how you can manoeuvre grip-holds, manipulate where your body weight rests, and contort your body into positions where you can stretch that little bit further to reach the next handhold.

If climbing is an alternative sport or way you would like to get fit, then it's only imperative that you know the price guide to the climbing gyms in Singapore to decide where you want to train.

Let's take a look into the costs involved behind this sport.

RENTAL EQUIPMENT

Climbing is a sport that requires you to rent equipment. If you're doing top-rope climbing, you'll need to rent a harness and climbing shoes.

If you're bouldering, only the shoes are required. Socks are required when you are wearing rented shoes and some gyms offer socks for rent as well.

Optional equipment includes climbing chalk and belay devices which can be purchased. However, beginners or leisure climbers generally do not require these items.

COURSES AND CERTIFICATION

Particularly for top-rope courses, rock climbing certifications may be part of the costs involved.

Common courses that individuals join include the Singapore National Climbing Standards (SNCS) courses ranging across 3 levels certified by the Singapore Mountaineering Federation and the Assisted Belay Device (ABD) certification.

Course prices usually range from $10 for ABD certification and from $70 for SNCS certifications. These courses are also offered only at selected gyms.

RATES