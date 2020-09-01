Singapore climbing gym membership price guide

Rock climbing and bouldering gyms have gained traction as a way to shake up your exercise routine.
It's an all-encompassing full-body workout that builds strength, endurance and gives you the mental challenge of navigating climbing routes like a puzzle.
You practice how you can manoeuvre grip-holds, manipulate where your body weight rests, and contort your body into positions where you can stretch that little bit further to reach the next handhold.
If climbing is an alternative sport or way you would like to get fit, then it's only imperative that you know the price guide to the climbing gyms in Singapore to decide where you want to train.
Let's take a look into the costs involved behind this sport.
RENTAL EQUIPMENT
Climbing is a sport that requires you to rent equipment. If you're doing top-rope climbing, you'll need to rent a harness and climbing shoes.
If you're bouldering, only the shoes are required. Socks are required when you are wearing rented shoes and some gyms offer socks for rent as well.
Optional equipment includes climbing chalk and belay devices which can be purchased. However, beginners or leisure climbers generally do not require these items.
COURSES AND CERTIFICATION
Particularly for top-rope courses, rock climbing certifications may be part of the costs involved.
Common courses that individuals join include the Singapore National Climbing Standards (SNCS) courses ranging across 3 levels certified by the Singapore Mountaineering Federation and the Assisted Belay Device (ABD) certification.
Course prices usually range from $10 for ABD certification and from $70 for SNCS certifications. These courses are also offered only at selected gyms.
RATES
Rates: $24, $16 (Youth) Opening Hours: 10am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends) Rates: $24, $16 (Youth), $14 (Child), $30 (Parent-Child), $12 (Early Riser) Opening Hours: 12pm - 1030pm (Mondays), 730am - 1030pm (Tuesday and Thursday), 10am - 1030pm (Wednesday and Friday), 9am - 8pm (Weekend) Rates: $30 Opening Hours: 5pm - 1030pm (Monday), 11am - 1030pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 9pm (PH / Saturday), 9am - 5pm (Sunday) Z-VERTIGO BOULDER GYM Rates: $15, $10 (Student), $7 (Child) Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm (Weekdays), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends) FIT BLOC Rates: $24 Opening Hours: 10am - 11pm (Monday - Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends) Rates: $16, $10 (Student, before 5pm), $12 (Kid), $25 (Adult and Kid). One time registration fee of $10. Opening Hours: 1pm - 11pm (Monday, Thursday, Friday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday and Wednesday), 10am - 9pm (Weekends) Rates: $17, $12 (Student) Opening Hours: 4pm - 10pm (Monday), 1pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends) GROUND UP CLIMBING GYM Rates: $15, $10 (Youth) Opening Hours: 5pm - 11pm (Monday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday - Thursday), 12pm - 1030pm (Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends) Rates (up to 90mins): $18 (HomeTeam NS member), $22 (PA / SAFRA member), $25 Opening Hours: 12pm - 9pm (Monday* - Thursday), 10am - 11pm (Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH), 10am - 9pm (Sunday / PH) ONSIGHT CLIMBING GYM Rates: $20, $15 (Concession), $25 (Adult and Child), $12 (Child) Opening Hours: 11am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends) Rates: $22, $18 (Youth), $28 (Adult and Youth) Opening Hours: 11am - 11pm (Weekdays), 9am - 9pm (PH / Weekends) LET EM' PLAY Rates: Only package rates available. Opening Hours: 10am - 6pm (Monday - Friday), 830am - 830pm (Weekends) THE ROCK SCHOOL Rates: $28 (up to an hour) Opening Hours: Varies depending on class and booking. T-HALL Rates: $25, $18 (Member); $16 (Under 21), $13 (Member Under 21) Opening Hours: 5pm - 10pm (Monday), 10am - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends) Rates: $22, $18 (Adult, Member); $14, $12 (Under 21, Member); Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 2pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends) CAMELOT @ SAFRA ADVENTURE SPORTS CENTRE Rates: $8.60 (SAC Member), $10.70 (SAFRA Member), $16.10, $5.40 (Student Off-Peak) Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 1pm* - 930pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 530pm (PH / Weekends) This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.
Packages: $100 (5 Passes), $180 (10 Passes), $80 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $2 (Socks), $1 (Lock Rental)
Packages: $180 (10 Passes), $130 (1 Month)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Chalk Bag), $2 (Socks)
Packages: $135 (5 Passes), $250 (10 Passes), $148 (Monthly)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Chalk Bag), $2 (Socks), $2 (Towel Rental)
Packages: $120 (10 Passes)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes)
Packages: $180 + $100 (10 Passes + Initiation Fee), $120 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $15.90 (Monthly Shoe Subscription)
Packages: $70 (5 Passes), $120 (10 Passes), $220 (20 Passes), $98 (1 Month), $238 (3 Months), $398 (6 Months), $698 (12 Months)
Rentals: Not stated. Shoe rental included in first-time visit.
Packages: $70 (5 Passes), $120 (10 Passes), $256 (3 Months), $430 (6 Months), $690 (1 Year)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $4 (Harness), $4 (Belay Device), $3 (Chalk Bag), $1 (Lock Rental), $1.50 (Retail Socks)
Packages: $120 (10 Passes), $70 (Monthly)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $1 (Belay Device), $2 (Chalk Bag), $1 (Lock Rental), $2 (Socks)
Packages (10 classes): $126 (HomeTeam NS member), $154 (PA / SAFRA member), $175
Rentals: Equipment included in rates.
*Gym opens at 2pm on the first Monday of the month.
Packages: $90 (5 Passes), $160 (10 Passes), from $80 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $6 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $3 (Belay Device), FOC (Chalk Bag)
Packages: $90 (5 Passes), $160 (10 Passes), $115 (5 Adult-Child Passes), $200 (10 Adult-Child Passes), from $60 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $7 (Shoes and Harness set)
Packages: $36 for 2 hours (Adults), $28 for 2 hours (Child), $38 for 1 Adult and 1 Child for 2 hours
Rentals: Harness and bouldering shoes rental Included in package price.
Packages: $129 + $49 (Membership and Initial Fee + Monthly Renewal). Other packages available here.
Rentals: Included in price.
Packages: $105 (5 Passes), $195 (10 Passes), $90 + $60 (1 Month + Membership Fee), $255 + $60 (3 Months + Membership Fee), $480 +$60 (6 Months + Membership Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $5 (Harness), $5 (Belay Device), $5 (Edelrid Ohm), Socks ($2.50), $8 (2-Piece Bundle), $10 (3-Piece Bundle)
Packages: $185 (10 Entries)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $5 (Harness), $5 (Belay Device), $2.50 (Socks), $8 (Shoes-Harness), $10 (Shoes-Harness-Belay)
Packages: $64.20 / $109.20 (SAC Member 10 Visits / 20 Visits), $85.60 / $154.10 (SAFRA Member 10 Visits / 20 Visits), $128.40 / $205.50 (10 Visits / 20 Visits)
Rentals: $3.20 (Climbing Shoes), $1.10 (Belay Device), $2.20 (Harness), $5.40 (Whole Set)
*Opens from 9am during school holidays.
Rates for climbing classes are usually priced according to:
Some gyms also offer concession rates for youths, parent-child purchases, or entry during off-peak hours.
Do note that some gyms have certain exclusions to sharing passes in a package, while others are non-transferrable once purchased under your name.
BOULDERING GYMS
BOULDER WORLD
Rates: $24, $16 (Youth)
Opening Hours: 10am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)
BOULDER+
Rates: $24, $16 (Youth), $14 (Child), $30 (Parent-Child), $12 (Early Riser)
Opening Hours: 12pm - 1030pm (Mondays), 730am - 1030pm (Tuesday and Thursday), 10am - 1030pm (Wednesday and Friday), 9am - 8pm (Weekend)
BOULDER MOVEMENT
Rates: $30
Opening Hours: 5pm - 1030pm (Monday), 11am - 1030pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 9pm (PH / Saturday), 9am - 5pm (Sunday)
Z-VERTIGO BOULDER GYM
Rates: $15, $10 (Student), $7 (Child)
Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm (Weekdays), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends)
FIT BLOC
Rates: $24
Opening Hours: 10am - 11pm (Monday - Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)
OYEYO BOULDERING GYM
Rates: $16, $10 (Student, before 5pm), $12 (Kid), $25 (Adult and Kid). One time registration fee of $10.
Opening Hours: 1pm - 11pm (Monday, Thursday, Friday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday and Wednesday), 10am - 9pm (Weekends)
TOP-ROPE GYMS
KINETICS GYM
Rates: $17, $12 (Student)
Opening Hours: 4pm - 10pm (Monday), 1pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends)
GROUND UP CLIMBING GYM
Rates: $15, $10 (Youth)
Opening Hours: 5pm - 11pm (Monday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday - Thursday), 12pm - 1030pm (Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)
CLIP N' CLIMB
Rates (up to 90mins): $18 (HomeTeam NS member), $22 (PA / SAFRA member), $25
Opening Hours: 12pm - 9pm (Monday* - Thursday), 10am - 11pm (Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH), 10am - 9pm (Sunday / PH)
ONSIGHT CLIMBING GYM
Rates: $20, $15 (Concession), $25 (Adult and Child), $12 (Child)
Opening Hours: 11am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)
CLIMB CENTRAL
Rates: $22, $18 (Youth), $28 (Adult and Youth)
Opening Hours: 11am - 11pm (Weekdays), 9am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)
LET EM' PLAY
Rates: Only package rates available.
Opening Hours: 10am - 6pm (Monday - Friday), 830am - 830pm (Weekends)
THE ROCK SCHOOL
Rates: $28 (up to an hour)
Opening Hours: Varies depending on class and booking.
T-HALL
Rates: $25, $18 (Member); $16 (Under 21), $13 (Member Under 21)
Opening Hours: 5pm - 10pm (Monday), 10am - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends)
CLIMBERS' LABORATORY
Rates: $22, $18 (Adult, Member); $14, $12 (Under 21, Member);
Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 2pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends)
CAMELOT @ SAFRA ADVENTURE SPORTS CENTRE
Rates: $8.60 (SAC Member), $10.70 (SAFRA Member), $16.10, $5.40 (Student Off-Peak)
Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 1pm* - 930pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 530pm (PH / Weekends)
This article was first published in Dollars and Sense.