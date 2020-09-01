Singapore climbing gym membership price guide

Rock climbing and bouldering gyms have gained traction as a way to shake up your exercise routine.

It's an all-encompassing full-body workout that builds strength, endurance and gives you the mental challenge of navigating climbing routes like a puzzle.

You practice how you can manoeuvre grip-holds, manipulate where your body weight rests, and contort your body into positions where you can stretch that little bit further to reach the next handhold.

If climbing is an alternative sport or way you would like to get fit, then it's only imperative that you know the price guide to the climbing gyms in Singapore to decide where you want to train.

Let's take a look into the costs involved behind this sport.

RENTAL EQUIPMENT

Climbing is a sport that requires you to rent equipment. If you're doing top-rope climbing, you'll need to rent a harness and climbing shoes.

If you're bouldering, only the shoes are required. Socks are required when you are wearing rented shoes and some gyms offer socks for rent as well.

Optional equipment includes climbing chalk and belay devices which can be purchased. However, beginners or leisure climbers generally do not require these items.

COURSES AND CERTIFICATION

Particularly for top-rope courses, rock climbing certifications may be part of the costs involved.

Common courses that individuals join include the Singapore National Climbing Standards (SNCS) courses ranging across 3 levels certified by the Singapore Mountaineering Federation and the Assisted Belay Device (ABD) certification.

Course prices usually range from $10 for ABD certification and from $70 for SNCS certifications. These courses are also offered only at selected gyms.

RATES

Rates for climbing classes are usually priced according to:

  • Day passes
  • Set packages (usually in packs of 10 classes, 15 classes, 20 classes)
  • Monthly membership

Some gyms also offer concession rates for youths, parent-child purchases, or entry during off-peak hours.

Do note that some gyms have certain exclusions to sharing passes in a package, while others are non-transferrable once purchased under your name.

BOULDERING GYMS

BOULDER WORLD

Rates: $24, $16 (Youth)
Packages: $100 (5 Passes), $180 (10 Passes), $80 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $2 (Socks), $1 (Lock Rental)

Opening Hours: 10am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)

Rates: $24, $16 (Youth), $14 (Child), $30 (Parent-Child), $12 (Early Riser)
Packages: $180 (10 Passes), $130 (1 Month)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Chalk Bag), $2 (Socks)

Opening Hours: 12pm - 1030pm (Mondays), 730am - 1030pm (Tuesday and Thursday), 10am - 1030pm (Wednesday and Friday), 9am - 8pm (Weekend)

BOULDER MOVEMENT

Rates: $30
Packages: $135 (5 Passes), $250 (10 Passes), $148 (Monthly)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Chalk Bag), $2 (Socks), $2 (Towel Rental)

Opening Hours: 5pm - 1030pm (Monday), 11am - 1030pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 9pm (PH / Saturday), 9am - 5pm (Sunday)

Z-VERTIGO BOULDER GYM

Rates: $15, $10 (Student), $7 (Child)
Packages: $120 (10 Passes)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes)

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm (Weekdays), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends)

FIT BLOC

Rates: $24
Packages: $180 + $100 (10 Passes + Initiation Fee), $120 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $15.90 (Monthly Shoe Subscription)

Opening Hours: 10am - 11pm (Monday - Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)

OYEYO BOULDERING GYM

Rates: $16, $10 (Student, before 5pm), $12 (Kid), $25 (Adult and Kid). One time registration fee of $10.
Packages: $70 (5 Passes), $120 (10 Passes), $220 (20 Passes), $98 (1 Month), $238 (3 Months), $398 (6 Months), $698 (12 Months)
Rentals: Not stated. Shoe rental included in first-time visit.

Opening Hours: 1pm - 11pm (Monday, Thursday, Friday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday and Wednesday), 10am - 9pm (Weekends)

TOP-ROPE GYMS

Rates: $17, $12 (Student)
Packages: $70 (5 Passes), $120 (10 Passes), $256 (3 Months), $430 (6 Months), $690 (1 Year)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $4 (Harness), $4 (Belay Device), $3 (Chalk Bag), $1 (Lock Rental), $1.50 (Retail Socks)

Opening Hours: 4pm - 10pm (Monday), 1pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends)

GROUND UP CLIMBING GYM

Rates: $15, $10 (Youth)
Packages: $120 (10 Passes), $70 (Monthly)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $1 (Belay Device), $2 (Chalk Bag), $1 (Lock Rental), $2 (Socks)

Opening Hours: 5pm - 11pm (Monday), 12pm - 11pm (Tuesday - Thursday), 12pm - 1030pm (Friday), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)

CLIP N' CLIMB

Rates (up to 90mins): $18 (HomeTeam NS member), $22 (PA / SAFRA member), $25
Packages (10 classes): $126 (HomeTeam NS member), $154 (PA / SAFRA member), $175
Rentals: Equipment included in rates.

Opening Hours: 12pm - 9pm (Monday* - Thursday), 10am - 11pm (Friday, Saturday, Eve of PH), 10am - 9pm (Sunday / PH)
*Gym opens at 2pm on the first Monday of the month.

ONSIGHT CLIMBING GYM

Rates: $20, $15 (Concession), $25 (Adult and Child), $12 (Child)
Packages: $90 (5 Passes), $160 (10 Passes), from $80 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $6 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $3 (Belay Device), FOC (Chalk Bag)

Opening Hours: 11am - 1030pm (Weekdays), 10am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)

CLIMB CENTRAL

Rates: $22, $18 (Youth), $28 (Adult and Youth)
Packages: $90 (5 Passes), $160 (10 Passes), $115 (5 Adult-Child Passes), $200 (10 Adult-Child Passes), from $60 + $100 (Monthly + Initiation Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $3 (Harness), $7 (Shoes and Harness set)

Opening Hours: 11am - 11pm (Weekdays), 9am - 9pm (PH / Weekends)

Rates: Only package rates available.
Packages: $36 for 2 hours (Adults), $28 for 2 hours (Child), $38 for 1 Adult and 1 Child for 2 hours
Rentals: Harness and bouldering shoes rental Included in package price.

Opening Hours: 10am - 6pm (Monday - Friday), 830am - 830pm (Weekends)

THE ROCK SCHOOL

Rates: $28 (up to an hour)
Packages: $129 + $49 (Membership and Initial Fee + Monthly Renewal). Other packages available here.
Rentals: Included in price.

Opening Hours: Varies depending on class and booking.

T-HALL

Rates: $25, $18 (Member); $16 (Under 21), $13 (Member Under 21)
Packages: $105 (5 Passes), $195 (10 Passes), $90 + $60 (1 Month + Membership Fee), $255 + $60 (3 Months + Membership Fee), $480 +$60 (6 Months + Membership Fee)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $5 (Harness), $5 (Belay Device), $5 (Edelrid Ohm), Socks ($2.50), $8 (2-Piece Bundle), $10 (3-Piece Bundle)

Opening Hours: 5pm - 10pm (Monday), 10am - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 8pm (PH / Weekends)

CLIMBERS' LABORATORY

Rates: $22, $18 (Adult, Member); $14, $12 (Under 21, Member);
Packages: $185 (10 Entries)
Rentals: $5 (Climbing Shoes), $5 (Harness), $5 (Belay Device), $2.50 (Socks), $8 (Shoes-Harness), $10 (Shoes-Harness-Belay)

Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 2pm - 10pm (Tuesday - Friday), 10am - 7pm (PH / Weekends)

CAMELOT @ SAFRA ADVENTURE SPORTS CENTRE

Rates: $8.60 (SAC Member), $10.70 (SAFRA Member), $16.10, $5.40 (Student Off-Peak)
Packages: $64.20 / $109.20 (SAC Member 10 Visits / 20 Visits), $85.60 / $154.10 (SAFRA Member 10 Visits / 20 Visits), $128.40 / $205.50 (10 Visits / 20 Visits)
Rentals: $3.20 (Climbing Shoes), $1.10 (Belay Device), $2.20 (Harness), $5.40 (Whole Set)

Opening Hours: Closed (Monday), 1pm* - 930pm (Tuesday - Friday), 9am - 530pm (PH / Weekends)
*Opens from 9am during school holidays.

