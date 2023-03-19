Singapore Cocktail Festival returns with 17 days of spirited adventures in May

Tipplers rejoice! Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) returns in its full glory from May 5 to 21, 2023. This year, the cocktail party opens with its biggest Festival Village so far, featuring over 7,400 square metres of exciting cocktail experiences and a City Takeover across 45 of Singapore's best bars.

Leap into 17 days of spirited adventure with bar takeovers, specially created cocktails, pop-ups, cocktail brunches, and more.

SGCF Festival Village

The Festival Village returns over the first weekend of May at the iconic Bayfront Event Space. Over three days from May 5 to 7, the expansive backdrop of Singapore's city skyline will host festival-goers on an imbibing journey with nearly 100 cocktails priced at an affordable $15 each.

Meet and greet some of the world's best bartenders with SGCF's headlining. bars from around Asia Pacific, such as Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei), Maybe Sammy (Sydney), Penicillin (Hong Kong), and Sidecar (New Delhi).

Keep a lookout for pop-ups from partner brands like Bacardi, Codigo 1530, Hendrick's Gin. Those looking for a spirited discovery should definitely check out the Artisanal Spirits showcase with over 30 craft spirit brands, including Singapore's Tanglin Gin, Asian-Caribbean Rum, House of Cane.

SGCF Festival Village runs May 5 to 7, 2023 at Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970. Open Friday 5pm to 10.30pm, Saturday to Sunday 4pm to 10.30pm.

Entry passes start from $40 for one day, includes one welcome drink and City Takeover wristband. A $12 top up applies for four tasting portions of spirits with the Artisanal Tasting Card. Early Bird Passes available till March 31, get your tickets here.

City Takeover

In addition to the hustle and bustle of the Festival Village, sip and savour cocktails at 45 of Singapore's best bars with specially curated #SGCF2023 Signature Cocktails, which go for a pocket-friendly $18++ at all participating establishments with the City Takeover wristband.

Across the 17-day season, tipplers can also look forward to bar takeovers by SGCF's headliner bars, cocktail brunches, workshops, bar crawls, and other exciting activities.

Singapore Cocktail Festival runs May 5 to 21, 2023. SGCF City Takeover runs at 45 cocktail bars across Singapore, full schedule will be released in April 2023. City Takeover wristband available at $10, get them here.

ALSO READ: Lion Brewery Co offers a brewery tour in the heart of town

This article was first published in City Nomads.