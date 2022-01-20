It's official - Singapore is the most Instagrammable place in the world in 2022.

According to travel publication Big 7 Travel, our little red dot has been said to be full of photo opportunities. From the iconic Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay to popular streets like Haji Lane, the options are aplenty.

Now, if you're running out of aesthetic places in Singapore for your weekly post or need some inspiration, we've unearthed 13 of the most Instagrammable spots in town.

Most of these places will cost you zero cents, give you a filled camera roll and hopefully garner you a few more likes than usual.

Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay

Rising up to 50 metres above ground, these iconic giants not only provide shade in the day, but they also work as amazing backdrops for that lust-worthy Instagram shot.

Haji Lane

It's no secret that Haji Lane is a hotspot for many tourists and locals alike. Aside from its kaleidoscopic street art murals seen along the stretch, the shops here also make for great photo opportunities too.

Take, for instance, this shot taken by @jkevinchua on Instagram, featuring a store selling an extensive range of mosaic lamps.

Joo Chiat Road

Over at Joo Chiat Road, you'll find some of the oldest Peranakan shophouses remaining in Singapore.

The pastel-hued structures date back to the mid-1930s when they were the homes of the wealthy merchants who flaunted their wealth by decorating their homes with ornate facades, intricate motifs and ceramic tiles.

With so many beautiful historic buildings, it's no wonder the road has earned the reputation of being one of the most Instagrammable places in Singapore.

Residence of Tan Teng Niah

If your feed follows a colourful theme, Tan Teng Niah's house in Little India would be right up your alley. Built in 1990, the former house of Tan Teng Niah is one of last Chinese villas left in Singapore.

It was conserved in the 1980s for commercial use and the restoration project was awarded the Singapore Institute of Architects Honourable Mention in 1991. Not only does it have an interesting history, but it will also bring life and energy to your feed.

Cafe De Nicole's Flower

As the name suggests, it's a floral paradise at Cafe De Nicole's Flower. Decked out in fresh blooms and dried flowers, the 45-seater space is a florist and cafe that will fulfil all your floral fantasies, sweet cravings and most importantly, Instagram feed goals.

Popular photo spots are either at the garlanded main entrance and glass shopfront, or even at your seat with chandeliers hanging alongside air plants in the background.

The dishes served at the cafe are also aesthetically pleasing, served with little flowers freshly picked from the florist as the cherry on top.

The Summer House

Set in a refurbished mansion which used to be a colonial bungalow for officers from Britain's Royal Air Force near Seletar Airbase, The Summer House is a dining destination that boasts an idyllic getaway that transports you away from the bustling urban landscape.

The farm-to-table restaurant has three geodesic garden domes (think prettily-decorated air-conditioned igloos and tons of Insta-worthy pictures), where you can dine under the stars in privacy. It also has its own edible garden where they grow their own vegetables.

There is also Wildseed Cafe on their first floor, which serves up a hearty brunch menu in the day and transforms into a relaxing garden bar with acoustic music at night.

Gallop Extension at Singapore Botanic Gardens

If you've been on Instagram recently, then you might be familiar with this popular spot at Botanic Gardens. Whether you're looking for a spot to take your wedding photos, or even have a nice picnic with your boo, this scenic spot offers lots of photo opportunities for you to snap away.

National Gallery Singapore

Aside from housing some of the best artworks of all time, National Gallery Singapore is also known for its immaculate architecture that makes for a great Instagram-worthy backdrop.

Some of the best spots you should keep a lookout for include the Rotunda Gallery, Supreme Court Terrace, Holding Cells, Padang Atrium and Supreme Court Foyer.

Design Orchard

Looking for a place in town with an aesthetic backdrop? Enter Design Orchard. As seen on many Instagram posts, this place has proven to be a popular pick amongst many for good reason.

It gives off an industrial vibe that will complement just about any outfit, and more importantly, it looks really good on your feed, especially if you love wearing monochromatic pieces.

Emerald Hill

Besides Design Orchard, there's also a spot in town that's growing in popularity. And yes, we're talking about Emerald Hill.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Orchard Road, find refuge at this quaint historic residential neighbourhood tucked away between the skyscrapers in central Singapore.

Here, the wealthy enclave features a lineup of colourful shophouses that also make for some of the best backdrops in town.

Sang Nila Utama Garden

Want to feel like you're in Bali? On your next adventure, be sure to check out the Sang Nila Utama Garden located at Fort Canning Park.

The 14th century-inspired garden is tucked away on the hillside of Fort Canning Park and is one of the nine themed gardens there.

For an Insta-worthy photo, be sure to check out the split Javanese style gates that are sure to give you a tropical look and feel to your photos.

Keyaki Restaurant

Miss travelling to Japan? We know we do. To satisfy your wanderlust (and your cravings), visit Keyaki's Restaurant located in Pan Pacific and immerse yourself at the beautifully-manicured Japanese garden that transports you to Kyoto.

Here, the 40-seater private dining space is clad in traditional Shoji-inspired screens, overlooking a beautifully sculpted Japanese garden and a koi pond.

Jewel Changi Airport

When it comes to Instagrammable spots in Singapore, we can't miss out on Jewel Changi Airport. Besides the HSBC Rain Vortex, there are tons of photo spots sprawled all over Jewel Changi.

Some of these places include the Shiseido Forest Valley, Bamboo Forest, Canopy Park and Petal Garden - which is filled with lush greenery and blooms.

Also, thanks to Jewel Changi's glass dome structure, there are plenty of chances to play with light and shadow, which will enhance your photo composition.

This article was first published in Her World Online.