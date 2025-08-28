Singapore crowned most peaceful nation in Asia again and 6th in the world, according to 2025 Global Peace Index

Public safety and peace have generally not been major issues of concern for Singapore residents.

Results from the recent 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) only go to confirm this, with Singapore ranked as the 6th safest country in the world and the most peaceful nation in Asia.

While this year's performance fell slightly below the 5th-place ranking last year, it is the second year running that Singapore has outranked all other Asian nations.

Iceland retains the crown as the most peaceful country in the world this year. Ireland and New Zealand comes in second and third respectively.

Singapore is also the only Asian nation in the top 10 list, while Japan (12th) and Malaysia (13th) are the only other Asian countries in the top 20.

The top 10 most peaceful country in the world for 2025:

Iceland Ireland New Zealand Austria Switzerland Singapore Portugal Denmark Slovenia Finland

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia places them at the bottom end of the list, ranking the two nations 162nd and 163rd respectively.

Other notable rankings for 2025 include USA (128th), Palestine (145th) and Israel (155th).

On a global level, results are bleak with 2025 being the sixth consecutive year that global peacefulness has deteriorated.

How the nations are ranked

GPI is produced by think tank the Institute for Economics & Peace and is in its 19th edition.

Ranking 163 independent states and territories based on their level of peacefulness, the index covers 99.7 per cent of the world's population.

Twenty-three indicators are used to measure the state of peace across three domains: the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict and the degree of militarisation.

